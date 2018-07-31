Evolutyz opens frontier in optimizing application performance through TestLuas
TestLuas, accelerates the crucial elements of the applications like uniqueness, speed, and quality in performance and backups the log files.
Combating the serious issue stands TestLuas as a savior that benchmarks the changes between the versions and optimizes the application. Apart from helping customers with improving performance testing processes, TestLuas renders the other crucial offerings like Application stack monitoring, Synthetic user monitoring, Real user monitoring, Availability monitoring, and Log monitoring.
In a software application, where bugs and errors impact performance, a time-to-time monitoring through TestLuas shows the bugs that affect the performance.
TestLuas product engineering team at Evolutyz Corp. consists of highly passionate and experienced leaders with a vision for the future and unparalleled work ethic. Over the years, the leadership has set new benchmarks for excellence and works for organizations empowering them to grow their business. TestLuas has a team of experts which is equipped with the expertise to delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, and enhanced application performance monitoring.
“Continuous development of the application and to boost its performance levels is the ambition of TestLuas. Our R&D team scrutinized the array of feedback, worked on them and further implemented the necessary amendments to the product and developed it into an enterprise suite APM product” said Mr. Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor, Evolutyz Corp.
Mr. Pichumani Nagarajan, Chief Technical Architect and practise head at Evolutyz Corp, while speaking on the importance of applications performance and its significance in the testing field said, “Testing application performance is a critical step in the testing life cycle the purpose is to minimize risk, by making sure that the application performance meets set guidelines. TestLuas product plays a major role in defining your app's performance, monitoring the usage patterns and accelerating the performance of business-critical applications.”
