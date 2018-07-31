There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 157,133 in the last 365 days.

Evolutyz opens frontier in optimizing application performance through TestLuas

TestLuas an APM Product by Evolutyz Corp

— Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor, Evolutyz Corp
CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the strategic importance of application performance becoming critical to the success of a business, TestLuas has opened frontiers in diagnosing, monitoring and improving application performance. Establishing a strong foothold in the field of performance testing, TestLaus has been successful in chasing down the challenge in application performance testing faced by enterprises of all size. Performance is the pivotal factor that decides the status of the business elevation. Any substantial drop in the performance level would lead to criticality affecting the crucial applications with slower response.

Combating the serious issue stands TestLuas as a savior that benchmarks the changes between the versions and optimizes the application. Apart from helping customers with improving performance testing processes, TestLuas renders the other crucial offerings like Application stack monitoring, Synthetic user monitoring, Real user monitoring, Availability monitoring, and Log monitoring.

TestLuas, a native product of Evolutyz corp, accelerates the crucial elements of the applications like uniqueness, speed, and quality in performance and backups the log files. The biggest asset of this product is handling the exception situations smartly and balancing the load completely. In a software application, where bugs and errors impact performance, a time-to-time monitoring through TestLuas shows the bugs that affect the performance.

TestLuas product engineering team at Evolutyz Corp. consists of highly passionate and experienced leaders with a vision for the future and unparalleled work ethic. Over the years, the leadership has set new benchmarks for excellence and works for organizations empowering them to grow their business. TestLuas has a team of experts which is equipped with the expertise to delivering guaranteed business outcomes, seamless customer experience, and enhanced application performance monitoring.

“Continuous development of the application and to boost its performance levels is the ambition of TestLuas. Our R&D team scrutinized the array of feedback, worked on them and further implemented the necessary amendments to the product and developed it into an enterprise suite APM product” said Mr. Srinivas Arasada, Chief Technology Advisor, Evolutyz Corp.

Mr. Pichumani Nagarajan, Chief Technical Architect and practise head at Evolutyz Corp, while speaking on the importance of applications performance and its significance in the testing field said, “Testing application performance is a critical step in the testing life cycle the purpose is to minimize risk, by making sure that the application performance meets set guidelines. TestLuas product plays a major role in defining your app's performance, monitoring the usage patterns and accelerating the performance of business-critical applications.”

