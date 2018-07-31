Tax Lawyer Richard Sam Lehman announces the release of his new series of videos on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017

Richard S. Lehman, Tax Attorney in Boca Raton, FL Richard Sam Lehman, tax video on IRS Streamlined Compliance on YouTube Website of Richard S. Lehman, U.S. Tax Attorney Richard S Lehman, Video on IRS Amnesty FATCA and FFI Reporting on Youtube Office, Richard S. Lehman, U.S. Tax Attorney

Lehman Tax Law announces the release of explanatory videos that clarify the changes resulting from the "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017" ("Trump Tax Cuts").

"I want to use my 40 plus years of knowledge to educate and simplify for individuals these confusing and sometime overwhelming tax laws." — Richard Sam Lehman, Tax Attorney

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Sam Lehman of Lehman Tax Law has released the first of the six videos that reflect on all the changes that resulted from the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017” (also referred to as “Trump Tax Cuts”). Most of the changes introduced by the Act went into effect on January 1, 2018 and will not affect 2017 taxes. Each of the six videos represents an important subject regarding the Internal Revenue Code and they will be relevant to many taxpayers, both foreign and domestic.Mr. Lehman explains his motivation for developing the explanatory videos. “I have built a national reputation for handling tough tax cases, I want to use my 40 plus years of knowledge to educate and simplify for individuals these confusing and sometime overwhelming tax laws.”The first video being released explains the impact of the Trump Tax Cuts on Ponzi Scheme theft losses. “A Ponzi scheme is a form of fraud in which a purported businessman lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors using funds obtained from newer investors.” (Wikipedia). A well-known example of a Ponzi scheme is the Bernie Madoff investment scandal discovered in late 2008.The Act has eliminated “tax loss carrybacks” to prior years. Therefore, the Ponzi Scheme theft loss may be less valuable for injured taxpayers. Explains Mr. Lehman: “This is because the tax rates, upon which tax refunds for Ponzi Scheme losses will be based, have gone down and the percentage of tax that will be refunded will be reduced.”The video series consists of the following six subjects:Tax Planning for Recovery of the Ponzi Scheme ClawbackTax Planning for Recovery of the Ponzi Scheme LossesTax Planning for Foreign Investors in U.S. Real EstateTax Planning for Foreign Investors who is Immigrating to the U.S.; Pre Immigration Tax PlanningThe Offshore Voluntary and Streamline Procedures for Unreported Foreign Bank AccountsTax Planning for the Foreign Investor – General PrinciplesMr. Richard Lehman has been practicing in Florida for nearly 40 years. Richard obtained is law degree from Georgetown Law School and he received his Master’s degree from New York University in taxation. Richard Lehman is also a frequent speaker on tax issues and has published several articles on the subject matter. His law firm website is https://www.lehmantaxlaw.com The first video of the series “Ponzi Scheme Losses and the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act” (47 minutes long) is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXnxsHZtiiI Note: These Reports are not intended to be and cannot serve as legal advice. Each taxpayer faces a unique factual situation which must be reviewed by tax advisors and legal counsel before any conclusions can be reached.The website of Richard Sam Lehman, Tax Attorney, which provides additional information, is https://www.lehmantaxlaw.com/ Mr. Richard Lehman’s YouTube channel has several videos on this subject: https://www.youtube.com/user/rlehman33 A summary of the 2017 Tax Cut and Jobs Act is on Wikipedia at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tax_Cuts_and_Jobs_Act_of_2017

