Items and property from the estate of Diane and Tex McIver will be sold on-site, August 3rd-5th, in Eatonton, Georgia
The ranch property in Eatonton, Ga., is situated on about 85 acres east of Atlanta, in Putnam County.
Jewelry items from Diane McIver, being sold in the August 4th auction, will include this stunning necklace.
An outdoor pool just off the main house is one of many pluses that come with the Eatonton ranch property.
Diane McIver is the prominent Atlanta businesswoman who was fatally shot and killed by her husband, Atlanta attorney Claud “Tex” McIver, convicted for murder.
All items, plus the ranch property, will be sold in a three-day combination event the weekend of August 3rd-5th by Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc., based in Atlanta; Dempsey Auction Company, based in Rome, Ga.; and Peachtree Battle Estate Sales, an affiliate company of Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.
An estate tag sale will be held all three days from 10-4 by Peachtree Battle Estate Sales; a live auction of the property’s contents will be held on Saturday, August 4th, beginning at 11 am by Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc.; and the ranch property will be sold on Saturday, August 4th, at 12 noon by Dempsey Auction Company (all times Eastern).
Offerings between the estate tag sale and the 300-lot auction will include luxury furnishings, home décor, fine jewelry, antiques, fine art, clothing, farm equipment, boats, china, housewares, lighting, decorative accessories, rugs and more. The sprawling, western-themed ranch property includes a home, a separate ‘saloon’ entertaining area guest house, a wine cellar, horse stables, two stocked ponds and outbuildings.
Ahlers & Ogletree, Inc., sold some property from Mrs. McIver’s estate in January 2017, as part of their New Year’s Signature Estates Auction. Items included designer purses and bags, high-end and estate jewelry, and Rolex and Chanel watches. In December 2016, more than 2,000 items from Mrs. McIver – clothing, jewelry, shoes, handbags and furs – were sold through Peachtree Battle Estate Sales & Liquidations. The two entities are partnering again for the August event.
Diane McIver was the former president of Corey Airport Services and U.S. Enterprises in Atlanta and a savvy businesswoman prior to her tragic and untimely death at age 64 in 2016.
But on that fateful night in September 2016, while driving back to Atlanta from Eatonton, in the McIvers’ Ford Expedition driven at the time by Mrs. McIver’s best friend, Dani Jo Carter, the double-action revolver held by Mr. McIver in the back seat suddenly discharged, shooting Diane in the back and eventually killing her. Claud McIver pleaded not guilty in the lengthy jury trial.
Mr. McIver said he asked his wife to pass him his gun from the glove box when they were driving through an area of Atlanta, near Piedmont Park, that he felt was unsafe. While holding the gun in the backseat, he told police, he started to doze off, and when he woke up with a jolt the gun went off by mistake. The bullet passed through the front seat hitting Diane, an injury that eventually resulted in her death. Mr. McIver was found guilty of felony murder and other crimes, and he is now in prison while appealing his sentence.
At the end of his six-week-long trial, Mr. McIver, 75, was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to life in prison, with the chance for parole. He is currently appealing the conviction.
