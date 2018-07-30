McKinney Financial & Insurance Services Discusses Need for More Car Insurance

Many people choose to buy car insurance based on the minimum amount of coverage required by Wisconsin state law.

OCONOMOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people choose to buy car insurance based on the minimum amount of coverage required by Wisconsin state law. They think they are covered adequately, but Robert McKinney of McKinney Financial & Insurance Services says they may not have enough coverage to protect them if a major accident occurs.

In Wisconsin, drivers must maintain at least $25,000 liability per person or $50,000 per incident and $10,000 for property damage. Additionally, they must have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per incident for uninsured and underinsured motorists. McKinney maintains that this amount of coverage may not be enough for the average driver. He recommends that drivers in Oconomowoc and Watertown as well as other areas his company services consider increasing their coverage over what is required by law.

“An accident can easily cost a person more than $50,000 if the injuries are severe,” McKinney explains. “Consider the cost of medical care with multiple surgeries, long-term rehab and even permanent damage.” He estimates that one accident with serious injuries to multiple people could cost well over $100,000. McKinney explains that the insurance company only pays up to the maximum amount of the policy, but the driver is responsible for the rest.

“If you don’t have $100,000 sitting around in your bank account to give away for a situation like this, you need more coverage,” he says. McKinney explains that cost shouldn’t be the only factor when deciding how much coverage is necessary for auto insurance in Wisconsin. A person who drives a lot for work or other activities is at a higher risk for an accident than someone who only commutes five minutes. Drivers who spend a lot of time on major highways with maximum speed limits over 45MPH may also need more coverage.

“An accident that occurs at 50 miles per hour is going to result in more serious injuries than one that occurs at 25MPH.” McKinney says it is important to look at a person’s lifestyle and driving record to help them determine how much insurance they need. He recommends sitting down with an agent and working together to come up with policy limits that are affordable and protect the driver in a future claim. In a claim where someone dies, he says the damages could be several hundred thousand dollars. In those cases, a person might need an umbrella policy that takes over once the limits of the car insurance policy have been reached. Many people go online to get quotes for the cheapest car insurance when they are looking for a new policy. However, McKinney recommends a more personalized approach to ensure the person is getting the right amount of coverage for their unique situation. He says it does not take long to get a quote from an insurer over the phone where they can provide more information about what they need.

McKinney Financial & Insurance Services provides car insurance in Watertown, Oconomowoc, Waukesha and Ixonia as well as surrounding communities.