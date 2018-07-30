ASA Insurance Discusses the Rise in Traffic Fatalities Nationally

According to the National Safety Council, 40,200 people died in traffic accidents in 2016.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Safety Council, 40,200 people died in traffic accidents in 2016. This was a six percent increase from 2015, which was up by seven percent from 2014. That makes a total of 13 percent more traffic fatalities in two years, which is the most significant jump seen in over 50 years. ASA insurance wants drivers to be aware of the increased risk of a serious accident even before they get behind the wheel.

There are several views as to why the increase in car fatalities has occurred. Statistics show that about one-third of accidents with a fatality involve an impaired driver or one who has been using drugs or alcohol. Around half the fatalities include a person who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Creed Anderson of ASA Insurance says that speeding adds to the risk. “Speed limits continue to be increased along major highways, which means more danger of serious and deadly car crashes when an accident occurs.”

Car insurance in Salt Lake City and throughout Utah is often more expensive for drivers who have been in an accident. If the accident involves a fatality, it can lead to even more serious consequences. The driver could face criminal charges of negligence or vehicular homicide if they are found at fault in a traffic fatality. They may be required to do mandatory jail time as well as paying a fine and having their license revoked.

Anderson wants drivers to be aware of the risk for a traffic-related death even when the driver is sober and obeying the traffic laws. Distracted driving has become a major problem with many people using smartphones while driving. People who are sleep-deprived are at a greater risk for an accident as well. “Don’t get behind the wheel if you don’t feel alert and able to concentrate,” Anderson recommends. He goes on to say that a person should determine whether they are able to drive safely before they get in the car. If they don’t feel like they can make quick decisions and handle fast-moving traffic in places like Salt Lake City, they should get another driver or wait to drive to their destination.

Another suggestion from Anderson for drivers is to look at buying cars with more safety technology. Features like blind spot assist, lane departure warning and forward collision warning are designed to prevent accidents and lessen injuries if one occurs. These systems can help drivers be more aware of what is going on around them and alert them to potential dangers. He also suggests that people pay more attention to the biggest dangers in accidents. “Don’t drive if you’ve been drinking, but also think about any prescription medications you may be taking,” Anderson advises. Drivers can check with their doctor if they are on a pain medication or other drug that could hinder their ability to drive and make decisions. He also recommends drivers slow down and make sure everyone is wearing a seatbelt. Not only do these actions help prevent the rise in car insurance rates that comes from at-fault accidents, it could save a life.