STEVE CHARLES ELECTED TO NVBDC BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Having Steve Charles as a member of the NVBDC national board of Directors will help us set policy and guide the future direction of our organization. Steve has demonstrated a deep understanding of our certification process, and his support of our service disabled and veteran owned businesses is exceptional. We are proud to add a corporate representative to our board. Steve is an outstanding example of a non-veteran that cares about our military veterans, and the opportunities Sonoco and others corporations are now providing.” said Keith King President NVBDC.
With over 10 years’ experience as a member of the Supplier Diversity team at Sonoco, Steve was a leader with the integration of new acquisitions. Sonoco values working with diverse suppliers, and over the past eight years has spent more than one billion dollars in its diversity spend. Sonoco is committed to creating a diverse supply chain, and Steve has been at the forefront of the company’s efforts.
“I am honored to join this prestigious organization as a board member,” said Steve Charles. “Sonoco is a company that deeply cares about veterans, and I look forward to bringing our voice to this role.”
Steve is a graduate from the University of Tennessee with a B.S. Degree in Education and a Business Minor.
NVBDC’s Mission:
The NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
