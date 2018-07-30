Mahendra Alladi, CEO accelQ Inc. accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Forbes Technology Council is an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives.
Mahendra joins other Forbes Technology Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits and resources, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and short tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.
Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people, benefits and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.
Mahendra is a seasoned thought leader, inventor and technologist primarily focussed in the ALM space. He looks forward to the collaboration and mind-share opportunity with other technology entrepreneurs and use this wisdom to further strengthen accelQ positioning in the marketplace.
Scott Gerber, the founder of Forbes Councils, says, “We are honoured to welcome Mahendra into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world.”
About accelQ:
accelQ is the only cloud-based continuous testing platform today that seamlessly automates API and web testing without writing a single line of code. IT teams of all sizes use accelQ to accelerate their testing by automating critical aspects of lifecycle like test design, planning, test generation and execution. accelQ drives automation with smart view recording coupled with powerful natural language automation to handle the most complex testing and automation requirements. accelQ customers typically save over 70% of the cost involved in the change & maintenance efforts in testing, addressing one of the major pain points in the industry. accelQ makes this possible with an AI-powered core to bring self-healing automation amongst other unique capabilities.
About Forbes Councils:
Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council’s community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, business services partners, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit https://forbestechcouncil.com/. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
accelQ Product overview