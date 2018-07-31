Parcel ABC opens a new hub and expands its network to Germany
Choosing Germany as the location is an acknowledgement of the requirement from its international customers to have a local presence in the major markets. The company’s decision to open a new hub has been welcomed by them. This expansion provides them with more service options, improved pricing and additional guarantees that the changing delivery needs, driven by the eCommerce sector growth, will be met. The new hub will provide sorting facilities, a local entry point to Germany and local returns service possibilities as well as pick and pack fulfilment options.
The unit will employ local staff and provide enough space for sorting and re-routing of parcels to other countries from this central European hub. The opening of their first delivery center in Germany is proof of the logistics company’s commitment to growth and change. At Parcel ABC, achieving excellence is done through engagement. Whether in Germany or any other place, they connect with the local community, acquiring a deep understanding of local differences and needs. This global corporation does its best to understand the singular features of the markets that it operates in.
Offering a comprehensive range of services for express and economy delivery, Parcel ABC can satisfy all requirements. Consignments are transported from one point to another, no matter what challenges arise. The shipping business works with courier companies worthy of trust including the major integrators as well as local, national or regional carriers that provide fast and reliable services. These partnerships have been developed to maintain the high quality and range of the shipping services at highly competitive prices that its customers have become used to.
The dedication to perfection and the readiness to deliver excellent services is what has helped Parcel ABC gain such a good reputation. Opinions and independent reviews of the logistics operator are positive. The trust and confidence of its customers indicate that the logistics operator is not driven only by profit. Pricing is not the only feature that differentiates the logistics company from the competition. On the contrary, Parcel ABC is interested in giving, not taking. They wish to take care and listen to their customers ever changing requirements and are proud to offer them competitive pricing an extensive array of services and a superb online platform which has been built using their feedback.
When choosing to work with the logistics operator, customers take into consideration factors like customer service, enhanced cover, and satisfaction guarantee. The Parcel ABC team in Germany is already working for global customers. As in other countries this new processing and distribution center will work following the company’s professional guidelines. The opening of this new entry point to the German market represents a step forward. It is part of the business’s worldwide development strategy.
Parcel ABC makes tremendous efforts to provide more options to their customers, in terms of receiving, sending and returning shipments. There are plenty of savings to be made by accessing their growing network and by using their local hubs. They are already celebrating the grand opening of their new sorting center.
