The Top 10 Streaming Mobile Apps Of 2018, Researched By DesignRush

61% of 18 to 29-year-olds alone watch TV through a streaming service, proving that easy-to-use mobile applications are the future of online growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music and video apps continue to climb in popularity, with 61 percent of consumers between ages 18 and 29 watching TV through a streaming service or device. However, these platforms need to demonstrate effective user experience and strong functionality in order to find success in a saturated market.

DesignRush.com, an online destination that helps businesses discover the best designs, latest marketing trends and effective online growth strategies, announced the best mobile streaming apps of 2018.

The top mobile streaming apps include:

1. Netflix

2. Spotify

3. Hulu

4. Tidal

5. Amazon Prime Video

6. Apple Music

7. HBO Go

8. iHeartRadio

9. YouTube TV

10. Pandora

Each application was chosen based on effective core functionality, user experience, mobile app design and popularity. The digital platforms all draw in millions of monthly users and demonstrate an intuitive interface that all professional mobile apps could benefit from.

“Mobile apps are increasingly used to translate a brand’s core services to new audiences,” says DesignRush Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “These streaming apps demonstrate how a structured transition from mobile-friendly site to application can solve a lot of user problems and improve overall experience. Other brands – include those in different industries – will find value in the strong branding and intuitive design these apps bring forth.”

By the end of this year, there will be approximately 2.53 billion smartphone users worldwide. In addition, mobile apps will generate around $189 billion in U.S. revenue by the year 2020, proving that brand-specific app interfaces are worth investing in long-term.

Businesses that need their own user-friendly mobile app for their business can find a comprehensive list of the best mobile app design and development agencies on DesignRush to create this new digital platform.

