Noted Florida Immigration Attorney Magdalena Cuprys prevails in appeal against US DHS

The Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) addressed the issue of “legitimate” and “illegitimate” children and related immigration sponsorship issues.

Not only is this the right decision by the Board, it also helps to further eliminate any discrimination against children previously considered ‘illegitimate.’” — Magdalena Cuprys, Immigration Lawyer

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- The law firm of Cuprys and Associates announced today that immigration Lawyer Magdalena Cuprys successfully appealed a denial of an immigrant visa (“Green Card”). On appeal, the Board of Immigration Appeals addressed the issue of “legitimate” and “illegitimate” children, and whether siblings of such children can be sponsored for U.S. immigration.The client, Ms. N.B. from Honduras, was denied an immigrant visa by the Director of the USCIS California Service Center (“Director”) in February 2015. Her application was based on her being the sibling of a U.S. citizen (her sibling sponsored her application). The Director found that she did not have a bona fide parent-child relationship with their common father because she was an “illegitimate” child.In its decision, the Board of Immigration Appeals noted that Honduras had eliminated all legal distinctions between legitimate and illegitimate children, making all children legitimate if born after December 1, 1957.See Matter of Sanchez, 16 I&N Dec. 671 (BIA 1979). See https://www.justice.gov/sites/default/files/eoir/legacy/2012/08/17/2687.pdf . Thus, both N.B. and her sibling, both of whom were born after 1957, are legitimate. The Board therefore remands to the Director to continue processing the immigrant visa petition for N.B.Ms. Cuprys stated she is pleased with the decision. “Not only is this the right decision by the Board, it also helps to further eliminate any discrimination against children previously considered ‘illegitimate.’ It is truly unfair to discriminate against children based on whether they were born in wedlock or not, and whether their parents officially recognized them or not.”Magdalena Cuprys received her Juris Doctor from the University of Washington School of Law. Before law school, she completed two bachelor’s degrees, one in Political Science and one in Latin American Studies, at the University of Chicago. (AB Degrees Political Science & Latin American Studies from the University of Chicago).Magdalena Cuprys is the principal attorney of Serving Immigrants (Cuprys and Associates), a full-service immigration law firm offering a complete range of immigration services to both businesses and individuals. The law firm is uniquely qualified to manage the most contentious and unusual immigration needs. Ms. Cuprys’ website is http://servingimmigrants.com/ She is a member of the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), see http://www.ailalawyer.com/english/AttorneyDetail.aspx?P=19738&A=40169 . Her professional LinkedIn profile is at https://www.linkedin.com/in/magdalena-cuprys-61619b4/

