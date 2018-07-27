Ken Sutiak Helps Kids Clean Up Local Community
Ken Sutiak enjoys charities and working with kids, so he decided to combine these passions into one great endeavor.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Sutiak is always doing his best to make the world a better place. With a background in human resources, Sutiak learned a lot about the environment. After figuring out what he could do to help, he set his sights on volunteerism. Once he started his path of altruism, he made a habit of inspiring others. Now, Ken Sutiak is focusing on encouraging kids to make a difference in their communities.
A Passion for Helping
Ken Sutiak seems to have been made to help people in their time of need. Before moving to Clifton, Sutiak had a demanding job, that didn’t leave him a lot of free time. However, with the free time he had, he worked with children and animals, at the local 4-H Club.
Unfortunately, his mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago. So, Sutiak quit his job and moved in with his mother, to help take care of her. While his mother’s care takes up a lot of Sutiak’s day, the time he does get to himself is also spent volunteering.
Primarily, Sutiak works with the ASPCA, writing letters to advocate for animal rights. This is a perfect task for him because he can work on it intermittently, while still caring for his mother. Occasionally, Sutiak will take a trip to Washington DC to speak on behalf of animal rights. Yet, even with this calling, he still felt there was something missing.
Working with Kids
During his life before his mother was diagnosed, Ken Sutiak worked with children and animals at the 4-H club. While he didn’t have a lot of time, he wanted to do something meaningful with the youth of Clifton.
So, Sutiak eventually cultivated an idea for a youth cleanup event. It took Sutiak a little while to put together but eventually, the day for the event came. The event ended up being a great success and encouraged all who were involved to continue their efforts.
Youth Cleanup Mission
This idea eventually grew into a consistent club, of sorts, that is run by Ken Sutiak. During cleanup events, kids of all ages come to help. The group goes around the neighborhood of Clifton, often in certain areas that are in need and cleans up debris.
“This makes the kids proud of the community they live in. Plus, because they’re cleaning it up, they want to keep it clean,” Sutiak said.
Parents of the children say that this is a wonderful initiative and that their kids have gained not only pride but self-esteem. They are getting exercise and getting to know their community in a way they never had the opportunity to before.
In summation, Ken Sutiak loves being able to work with kids, doing something he’s passionate about. Being that Sutiak is a prominent person in the area, due to his good works, the youth cleanup effort is a tremendous success.
