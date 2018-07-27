ADA Rankings Revealed: Check How Top Magento Development Companies Fared in Our Exclusive Itemization!
Exclusive ADA research has revealed the most popular independent global Magento developers.BELMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defining an extraordinary company is not easy. App Development Agency (ADA) is conspicuously positioned independently held research firm that has recently brought a comprehensive listing of top Magento eCommerce development companies 2018.
Their evaluation is based upon checking client testimonials, market presence, demand in public, timely delivery, communication with the client, accommodation of changes, adoption of latest technology, quality of delivery and influential portfolio. They are also checked on basis of adhesion to timelines, post-deployment support, and client satisfaction.
A detailed research was carried out before jotting down the topmost Magento development companies. To make their place in the current list, the companies have to abide by the given delivery timeline, have to be able to accommodate the latest technologies and communicate effectively with clients.
Companies that have a voracious appetite for innovation and growth coupled with the ability to surge over tough times can yield rich results. The Magento Development companies listed by ADA have consistently proven their worth. There are times when extraordinary companies face difficult times and fail to validate but they have the wherewithal to come out of it. ADA adopted a robust multiple-stage process to select companies globally. At the first stage, a set of eliminators was employed to conclude critical mass of strong contenders. Out of the listed companies on major research firms’ websites, ADA selected those with a substantial market capitalization (as of April 1, 2018). All public sector units were eliminated and only top companies from amongst global Magento Developers were included. Other parameters included shareholders returns, growth over the years, and consistency. This resulted in a strong list of companies that comprise ADA’s global first-ever super 10 listing of top Magento development companies.
1. Konstant Infosolutions (https://www.konstantinfo.com/)
2. iSolutions (https://www.isolutiononline.com/)
3. SemiDot InfoTech (https://semidotinfotech.com/)
4. Dot Com Infoway (https://www.dotcominfoway.com/)
5. DotComweavers (http://www.dotcomweavers.com/)
6. Waracle (https://waracle.com/)
7. Contus (http://www.contus.com/)
8. 3 Sided Cube (https://3sidedcube.com/)
9. Promatics Technologies (http://www.promaticsindia.com/)
10. iWeb (https://www.iweb.co.uk/)
For the full list of Top Magento App Development Companies:
http://www.appdevelopmentagency.com/top-magento-ecommerce-development-companies/
About App Development Agency (ADA)
App Development Agency is a growing firm that reviews IT companies independently and ascertains top most mobile and web development companies across the globe. They have been pioneers in the systematic investigation to establish facts, thus evidencing various ways that can help both service buyers and service providers.
