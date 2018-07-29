INDONESIA MOVES TO REGULATE THE IMPORT OF FISH PRODUCTS

Indonesia imports crab from Canada and USA

New Regulation will assist in the further development of the local fishing industry

JAKARTA, JAVA, INDONESIA, July 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a population of 266 million Indonesia is the 4th largest country in the world. Its GDP of US$262b in the first quarter of 2018 makes Indonesia the largest economy in South East Asia. According to the World Bank Indonesia has significantly improved its ranking in the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) index for 2018 and has climbed 19 places to 72 from its previous rank of 91.

Indonesia is the largest country in the world in terms of tuna landings and it is in the world's top three producers of shrimp. However domestic production is currently insufficient to sustain its canneries. It is the 6th largest producer of canned tuna. As a result Indonesia continues to import tuna and many other kinds of fish especially crustaceans and imported 195,296 MT in 2017. In an effort to boost its local fishing industry Indonesia has been investing heavily and has taken stern action against Illegal Unreported and Unregulated fishing.

Against this background and in order to regulate the import of fish products used as industrial raw materials and to improve national competitiveness, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Indonesia has published a new Regulation No: 66 of 2018. The import of the regulated fish products is allowed only by importers with API-P (Producer) and API-U (General) licences issued by the Minister. An English translation of the Regulation may be downloaded from the URL shown below.

Applications to import fish products will be approved only if the importer holding an API-P licence can show evidence of cold storage, refrigerated transport and a recommendation from the Minister of Industry whereas holders of API-U licences must submit a distribution plan. The import approvals are valid for 1 year.

For goods that are already packaged a label in Bahasa Indonesia and English must show the commercial name of the goods as well as the scientific name, the net weight and name and address of importer and exporter. For fish that are not packaged the same information must be shown on a proforma invoice or packing list.

The exporter should also produce a Certificate of Fish Health or a Fish Processing Products Certificate signed by an authorised officer or competent authority in the country of origin.

All such imports of fish products are subject to technical verification or survey in the country of supply by a surveyor appointed by the Ministry of Trade. Information concerning the scope of the survey and appointed surveyors may be obtained by importers from KSO Sucofindo - Surveyor Indonesia.



https://1drv.ms/b/s!AtNgk0uqZGkFarRwfPFfh94d8gY