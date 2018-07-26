Noted Business Attorney Terik Hashmi named General Counsel for the American Arthritis & Osteoporosis Medical Group
Mr. Hashmi to become lead adviser for the company in major business decisions, legal affairs, public policy interests, and compliance operations.
American Arthritis (N/A:N/A)
With more than 25 years of Business & Corporate Legal experience, Terik Hashmi comes to AA from a law firm and business background. Previously, he served as Counsel for law firms and was in charge of building, branding and selling Law Firms and their entire practice divisions (both in the US and abroad).
Mr. Hashmi will be overseeing the roll-out and operations of the following:
- Drug Manufacturing/Compound Pharmacies (which create personalized Physician-scripted drugs designed specifically to Patient’s conditions).
- Infusion Centers Construction and Build-Out (IV Therapy) Suites for AA Physician Practices.
- Facility Construction Project.
Before joining American Arthritis, Mr. Hashmi spent the last decade building, branding, and then selling law practices in numerous US States to Multi-National Law Firms, which are always seeking to enter new markets and acquire instant market share.
“Terik’s background spans a broad spectrum of legal and professional arenas and he has extensive experience working with both established and emerging growth companies,” said Erik Raavn, president and CEO, American Arthritis. “His expertise is a great match for American Arthritis’ diverse business and growth agenda as we intensify our focus on high dollar opportunities in the Drug Manufacturing & Physician-Managed Care Fields.”
“In addition to his business experience, Terik is a former Defense Attorney who has conducted more than 1000 Trials in the US Federal Court System. He is so battle hardened and experienced, you just can’t find those of 'old-school warriors' anymore. When you come across true gladiators in your journey for business success, you find a way to have such people lead your forces, no matter the cost. If you want to win, you need great leaders.”
Mr. Hashmi holds 4 University Degrees, including 2 BA Degrees from the USA and 2 Law Degrees from the United States & Europe. He has personally represented Heads of State of Foreign Nations, Military Leaders, entire Diplomatic Corps, Business Industry Heads, as well as celebrity athletes & entertainers throughout his 25 year legal career. He is perhaps best known as the Attorney who saved the former President of Venezuela, Carlos Andres Perez, from certain death and execution at the hands of strongman Hugo Chavez after the Coup D’Etat and overthrow of the Presidency in Venezuela. Mr. Hashmi was the attorney in that high-profile case of Human Rights Law.
Mr. Hashmi was a Professional Basketball Player in Europe (playing in France, Germany & Luxembourg).
Christine Chavet
American Arthritis
305-560-0675
email us here
Fox News Report on Arthritis Pain