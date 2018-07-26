Best Custom Website Designs Of 2018, Ranked By DesignRush

DesignRush recently announced the best custom web designs of 2018.

These sites include strong user experience, functional features & on-brand elements that create a consistent experience proven to increase revenue by up to 23%.

Modern businesses need great websites that are tailored to their objectives. Each site showed a strong understanding of their target audience, as evidenced by their customized features.” — Gabriel Shaoolian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignRush.com, a site to help business professionals discover the best designs, new marketing trends and online growth strategies, announced the 20 best custom website designs of 2018.

The importance of custom professional website designs is well-documented. Brands that are presented consistently across all platforms can see up to four times more visibility. In addition, a trustworthy, on-brand site can contribute in a revenue increase of up to 23 percent.

This comprehensive roundup provides immediate inspiration for new and growing businesses looking to create a more functional online destination for consumers.

Some websites included in the long-form case study include:

1. Supremo Academy

2. NerdWallet

3. Alfa Romeo

4. USPS

5. Amazon

6. Oceana’s Stop Overfishing

7. Gogoro

8. Netflix

9. The Knot

10. NYT Cooking

These top website designs were chosen based on branding, user experience, and engaging design features. Each element must work together to create a functional website that reinforces the brand identity and fosters conversions.

Compelling features seen throughout the best website designs include intuitive navigation, machine learning and personalized suggestions on e-commerce platforms, eye-catching motion graphics, and clear calls to action.

“Modern businesses need great websites and strategic features that are tailored to their objectives and demographic,” says DesignRush Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “Each site on our list showed a strong understanding of their target audience, as evidenced by their customized features. We encourage companies to explore the roundup to inspire new functionalities that could grow their own online userbase.”

To design their own custom website design, brands can also visit DesignRush’s Agency Listing section to examine a robust list of top website design and development companies who can bring their vision to fruition.

In addition to comprehensive case studies, DesignRush enables users to search the:

• Best Website Designs

• Best Logo Designs

• Best Print Designs

• Best Package Designs

• Best App Designs

• Best Videos

In each category, users can filter best designs by industry and style. The powerful database of successful designs ensures that growing businesses can quickly discover the inspiration necessary to evolve in the digital age.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a digital destination to inspire creativity and the discovery of marketing, design and technology trends. The company was founded by Gabriel Shaoolian, an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert.

DesignRush’s Best Designs section showcases the best designs in web, logo, print, packaging, mobile apps and video. Users can filter best designs by industry. DesignRush also features comprehensive articles in the Trends & Insights section, such as:

• The 10 Best WordPress & Magento Ecommerce Website Themes of 2018

• Strong Examples Of White Space In Web Design And What Digital Brands Can Learn From Them

• Clean Website Design: The 20 Best Examples Showcasing Simple & Modern Brands

In addition to showcasing the best designs, DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design & Branding Agencies, Website Design Companies & E-Commerce Website Design & Development Companies.

###