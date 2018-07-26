Gabriel Btesh commits to prosperity in Panama as construction business continues to flourish
The Btesh family have long been revered by many in their home country of Panama.PANAMA CITY, PANAMA, PANAMA, July 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known primarily for their construction efforts, the family have focused heavily on innovation in the field for over three decades.
With Gabriel Btesh now at the helm, the once small company, founded by his father, Jack Btesh, has grown into an internationally respected player in the construction industry. "My father laid a sturdy foundation," he explains, "and for that, I am eternally grateful."
According to Btesh, the company is more than just a legacy for him and his family. "We've raised the bar for architectural integrity throughout Panama," he reveals. "Furthermore, over the course of the last decade, we've created more than 10,000 construction jobs in the country."
It's with this in mind that Gabriel Btesh is keen to share his other main passion in life besides construction. That passion? "Increased well-being in Panama," suggests the developer.
"I've always been a keen proponent of the advances being made toward increasing standards of living and well-being in my country," he continues. "I had always yearned to do what was right, on a scale as great as possible."
Through his endeavors, Btesh says he's been able to promote both the advancement of the family business and the importance of the well-being of those living in Panama. "Building homes for those in need has been one of the most rewarding and exciting aspects of my career," he adds.
Aside from constructing affordable housing, Gabriel Btesh has also focused on improving well-being in Panama by creating and supporting an abundance of employment opportunities. "Take the project we undertook at Mall Los Pueblos in Panama City," says Btesh. "Not only did the construction work create over 1,000 jobs in the area, but it has continued to create jobs ever since completion."
Btesh explains that the mall, built to a high standard and in a desirable location, quickly attracted retailers, and with them, customers. "All available space in the mall was soon rented out," he points out, "which prompted further construction of additional retail space in the immediate vicinity."
Subsequently, the area surrounding Mall Los Pueblos became a prime retail and shopping destination, creating more and more new jobs. "It quickly became the most popular shopping area in Panama City," Btesh reveals, also explaining that the build, early on in his career, secured the integrity of his name personally, and cemented that of his company.
"We've repeated the process and the cycle ever since, both in commercial and residential construction," Btesh notes. "I believe that by securing the positive cycle of employees, and growing bigger as a company, we've helped the Panamanian economy to flourish."
Indeed, where individuals have jobs, they also have money to spend. When these individuals spend their money, they're putting that money back into the economy. "It circulates in a positive and accumulative manner," explains Btesh.
Further to retail locations and residential properties, Gabriel Btesh and his team also spearheaded a new drive toward the development of entertainment and tourist destinations. These include Santa Maria Golf & Country Club in Panama City as well as numerous 5-star hotels. "These developments, in and around Panama City and across the country, delivered new forms of entertainment, bringing in tourists, and further boosting the economy," Btesh suggests.
"Areas outside of Panama City which we developed also became more desirable places to live," he continues. "As such, more affluent people moved to these areas helping to spread wealth and employment opportunities across the country."
"It's my hope," adds Btesh in summary, "that I've succeeded in helping to build a better future for my home country of Panama, facilitating the expansion of the economy, and restoring hope and prosperity to the region in the process."
