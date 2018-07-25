Proximity Group Has Made It Even Easier and Faster to Find and Order Powersport and Automotive Parts

Powersport Parts - Auto Parts - Wedding and Event Supplies

Proximity Group relaunched Sixity (Sixity.com) and Sixity Auto (SixityAuto.com) to make it easier than ever to find quality parts shipped fast and free.

GOLD RIVER, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proximity Group, the manufacturer and online retailer that revolutionized the powersports industry by offering high-quality ATV axles for a fraction of the cost of OEM axles, today introduced improved storefronts, www.Sixity.com and www.SixityAuto.com, to better help auto part shoppers and ATV, motorcycle, snowmobile riders find affordable—and awesome—parts so they can repair their rides without breaking the bank.

The new storefronts use the latest Adobe Magento Commerce online infrastructure to give customers a better and faster shopping experience. Now they can find the parts they need with easier navigation and fewer clicks in the ordering process. The Part Finder gives them more freedom to add the make, model, and year of their machine, and get a list of available parts tailored for their specific application, while the dynamic Part Filter narrows their search down to just the right part.

Trustpilot, the review company partnering with Proximity Group, has already recorded dozens of 5-star reviews since the launch. Reviews like, "Processed my order quick and shipped fast. Great service!", "Very satisfied with my purchase and fast delivery. Thank you!", and "Rapid delivery, awesome product, good prices," affirm the success of the redesign. Besides the 5-star rating from satisfied customers, the Sixity and Sixty Auto storefronts are top rated on Amazon and eBay. In fact, on eBay, the online retailer consistently ranks with over 99.7% positive feedback spanning over 340,000 reviews between the two brands. Additionally, in March of 2018, Proximity Group celebrated a huge milestone: welcoming their 1 millionth customer.

With a new graphic design, larger product photos, higher resolution for desktop computers, and a responsive interface, Sixity and Sixity Auto customers can conveniently search through hundreds of thousands of available, in-stock parts on their computers, tablets, and mobile devices to find the part they need in seconds.

"We rebuilt Sixity and Sixity Auto to accommodate customer feedback," said Lane Armey, Vice President of Marketing. "We're proud of the new navigation. Customers will be able to find affordable parts faster, order more easily, and get their parts in a flash. We want them to able to get back up and running quickly, and to make it happen, we ship 99% of our parts within one business day."

As much as the infrastructure upgrade was an important next step in Proximity Group’s growth trajectory, some core services remain tried and true. Sixity continues to offer a wide variety of powersport parts for all major ATV brands like Polaris, Arctic Cat, and Can-Am and motorcycle brands such as Kawasaki, Honda, and Harley-Davidson. Meanwhile, Sixity Auto delivers a wide assortment of OEM and aftermarket auto parts from heavy hitters like Aisin, Dayco, NGK, Gates, Philips, TYC, and more. And both stores continue to deliver on the core tenants for their value-conscious customer base with free and fast shipping, a 100% fitment guarantee, and a limited 1-year warranty on Sixity-branded parts.

"We're very interested in what happens at the intersection of quality and affordability," said Armey. "That's why we've added new brand names to our store and plan to add many more in the year to come—so that our customers can purchase affordable, quality parts they need, and the brands they prefer, all from the convenience of their own home."

One of the Proximity Group's core values, Armey reported, has to do with their commitment to customer service. "We want the experience of shopping with us to be helpful and engaging, and we’re always striving to serve our customers better," he said. "To do this, we will continue to offer U.S.-based customer service support for our customers and ship parts from our strategically located warehouses within one business day."

About Proximity Group

Proximity Group solutions, including Sixity and Sixity Auto, are designed to help powersport and auto part shoppers find affordable—and awesome—parts easily so they can repair their ride without breaking the bank. Proximity Group, founded in 2006, is an American-owned-and-operated manufacturer and online retailer dedicated to providing quality parts and attentive service to their customer base—and it shows. Besides each and every Proximity Group brand being top-rated on Amazon and 5-star-rated by Trustpilot, the company boasts over a 99% positive rating spanning 370,000+ reviews on eBay. For more information, visit: www.ProximityGroup.com

