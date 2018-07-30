New mxHero Feature Uses Box To Create A Seamless & Secure Barrier Between Users And Email Borne Viruses

mxHero Inc.

mxHero’s Mail2Cloud ensures that all email attachments are safely previewed in Box’s cloud content management platform before downloaded to devices

MxHero seamlessly integrates an organization's email with Box's powerful file preview capabilities for a more secure email experience” — Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- mxHero, developer of the email to cloud integration technology, Mail2Cloud, adds an import cyber security feature in its latest product update. The new update allows organizations to automatically replace all inbound email attachments with secure Box preview links before the email reaches the recipient. Employees can then preview attachments directly from Box without having to open potentially malicious attachments directly on their devices. The feature is managed centrally, requiring no software or action on the part of the end user and works for every device (mobile, laptop, etc.).

"Email is the #1 vector for computer viruses. Malicious code is often delivered when attachments are opened by unsuspecting users. Even if the user immediately deletes the file after opening, it's too late, the virus has installed itself. MxHero seamlessly integrates powerful Box preview capabilities for a secure email experience. This translates to a more secure enterprise," explains Alex Panagides, CEO, mxHero Inc.

“Companies of all sizes are constantly at risk of malicious attacks from infected email attachments,” said Paul Chapman, CIO of Box. “By leveraging MxHero’s automatic replacement of inbound email attachments and ensuring that email attachments are first previewed through Box, organizations can lower risks of attack and be made more secure. “

MxHero’s new security feature is compatible with all business email systems, ex. O365, G-Suite, Exchange, etc. Box’s file preview currently supports more than 130 file types.

About mxHero

MxHero's products and services gives companies, service providers and end users powerful new ways to control, use and analyze email-based content. Apps developed for MxHero's platform work with any email management program, including Gmail and Microsoft Exchange. MxHero is the 2016 Box Elite Partner of the Year, has partnered with Canon USA for go to market, and provides solutions mapped to the world's foremost cloud and hybrid content management platforms. Information on all of their Mail2Cloud product line can be found at http://www.mail2cloud.io. More than 3,500 companies with over 1 million users have added MxHero to their email. To learn more about MxHero visit http://www.mxhero.com. Find MxHero on Twitter: @mxheronet and Facebook: MxHero.net