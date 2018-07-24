Lawsuit targets secret Viagra pills sold at 51 San Diego stores
Drug hidden in “all natural” supplements poses serious health risks; Legal campaign takes on retailers in several states
Gas stations, convenience markets, liquor and discount stores, and smoke shops throughout San Diego are among 51 retailers named in the lawsuit, filed in San Diego Superior Court on Tuesday (July 24). The shops were caught selling pills falsely labeled as “safe” and “all natural” dietary supplements, but actually contain sildenafil, and refused to remove them from their shelves. The products’ ingredient labels do not list the prescription-only drug, which distributors buy in huge quantities from Chinese laboratories for pennies per pill.
Using Viagra without a doctor’s supervision can result in serious penile injuries (blood clots and amputation, for instance,) heart attacks, stroke and vision problems. Men have died after taking “all natural” erectile dysfunction pills which they were led to believe contained only ginseng, cinnamon, goji berry, daisy root and parasitic caterpillar fungus.
This campaign to protect consumers is unique in that it’s pursing offenders using civil laws, instead of through criminal laws, where enforcement isn’t very effective.
The FDA sends out multiple warnings every year about these types of products, but manufacturers slip past regulators by simply changing the product names in the false belief that doing so will avoid liability, said Los Angeles attorney Robert Tauler, an expert in false advertising and tainted dietary supplements. “Our office has identified 20,000 name variations consistent with this scheme,” he said.
Houston-based Outlaw Laboratory LP makes competing products that meet strict FDA dietary supplement regulations. Outlaw Laboratory is suing the San Diego retailers for unfair competition and false advertising. California and federal laws allow competitors and customers to sue store owners for false advertising if products contain secret ingredients.
“It’s a shadow pharmacy and these retailers are profiting off of harmful products they have no legal right to be selling,” Tauler said. Retailers pay $1 per pill and sell them for about $10 each. “They’re putting people in danger and they are going to be held responsible. Our goal is to eliminate these products from the marketplace.”
Tauler, a principal at Tauler Smith LLP, is a nationally-recognized expert in adulterated health supplements and false advertising law.
Robert Frank
Newsroom Public Relations
206-790-6324
email us here