The #1 Marketing Company in Miami, Llizo Marketing, is Adding A New Location!

Llizo Marketing is starting to expand its wings by adding a new location in order to serve clients within the Doral area more efficiently.

We are excited to open our new offices within the city of Doral, we believe it will be a fantastic opportunity for our agency!” — George Llizo

DORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- There comes a time in a company’s life where they need to add a second location, for Llizo Marketing, that time is now! As the #1 Miami Marketing Company Llizo Marketing believes that not only providing quality services at excellent prices is enough but also the convenience of having local support for clients is crucial.The city of Doral has seen a huge expansion in its economy within the last 5 years. As an attractive city not only for its residents but also for business owners, people are flocking by the thousands to to Doral.Llizo Marketing has also experienced the boom from businesses within Doral that is why Llizo Marketing is exciting to announce its new location within the heart of Doral.Llizo Marketing4001 NW 97th Ave #201Doral, FL 33178Now clients can experience the award winning marketing services Miami from Llizo Marketing like:- Website Design & Development- Digital Marketing Services- Corporate Branding- & MoreAbout Llizo MarketingLlizo Marketing is a privately held Miami Based full service marketing agency with a track record of success that dates back over 10 years with its founder & Miami SEO expert , George Llizo. Through innovation, effective marketing strategy, and competitive pricing, Llizo Marketing delivers engaging marketing services that include: Web Design & Development, Social Media Marketing, Search Marketing, Video Production, Content Marketing, Branding & more.Company PhilosophyThe philosophy at Llizo Marketing is a work hard, play hard philosophy with an eye on success. “Every company has a different definition of success, what one company may find as successful, another many not” says Llizo Marketing Founder George Llizo. That is why Llizo Marketing tailors their marketing strategies and campaigns to the specific needs of their clients.

