The Best Beer and Wine Logos Designs of 2018 Announced

Strong branding and iconic logo designs in the beer and wine industry can capture new consumers, create pleasant experiences and inspire brand loyalty.

As businesses develop their brands, they should outline how a visual identity will target their audience, communicate their core values, and entice people to place a purchase based on just one look.” — Gabriel Shaoolian

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strong branding in the beer and wine industry is paramount to success, as a recognizable identity will see up to four times more visibility. Considering millennials are the top craft beer consumers and 44 percent of that demographic are loyal to the brands they buy, investing in an iconic image will likely see a strong return on investment.

Nielsen also determined that package design was imperative for wine brands hoping to capture new consumers and secure loyalty. In addition, Cornell University conducted a study that found consumers are more likely to enjoy a wine that has authoritative branding.

Due to the ever-growing importance of visual identities in the food and beverage industry, DesignRush.com released a robust list of the top beer and wine logo designs of 2018.

Each logo and print design showcases a specific identity and fosters personal connections with consumers, which enable the product to stand out from the competition. Emerging beverage businesses and product-based companies can examine the full list to discover business-building elements that can grow their own consumer base.

Several stellar craft breweries, beer companies, and wines included in the case studies are:

1. 21st Amendment Brewery

2. Miraval Rose

3. 7 Deadly Zins

4. Magic Hat Brewing Company

5. Porto Valduro Ruby Port

6. Carles Sala Casanovas

7. Maine Beer Company

8. Commonwealth Brewing Company

9. Mommy’s Time Out

10. Night Shift Brewing

Head to DesignRush’s Trends & Insights section to explore the complete lists:

• The 16 Best Beer Logo Designs & Brands With Iconic Visual Identities

• 10 Great Wine Bottle Logos & Label Designs Creating Custom Brand Identities

The brands were chosen based on a consistent color scheme, communication, label design, and overall presentation. The top branding features that the best beers and wines exhibited include targeting their demographic well, a recognizable logo design, and cohesive aesthetic.

“We live in an image-driven world and consumers are persuaded by branding more than ever before,” says DesignRush Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “As businesses develop their brands – particularly in the beer and wine industries – they should outline how a visual identity will target their audience, communicate their core values, and entice people to place a purchase based on just one look.”

To create their own effective brand identity, businesses can explore DesignRush’s Agency Listing section to view a comprehensive list of the best logo design and branding agencies.

In addition to comprehensive branding roundups and in-depth insights, DesignRush allows users to search the:

• Best Website Designs

• Best Logo Designs

• Best Print Designs

• Best Package Designs

• Best App Designs

• Best Videos

In each category, users can filter best designs by industry and style. The robust directory of effective designs empowers growing businesses to explore inspiration and evolve quickly in the digital age.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a digital destination to inspire creativity and the discovery of marketing, design and technology trends. The company was founded by Gabriel Shaoolian, an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert.

DesignRush’s Best Designs section showcases the best designs in web, logo, print, packaging, mobile apps and video. Users can filter best designs by industry. DesignRush also features comprehensive articles in the Trends & Insights section, such as:

• The Best Food Packaging Design Examples Of 2018 Injecting Personality Into Produce

• The 15 Best Wedding Invitations of 2018, From Elegant To Rustic To Laser-Cut & Beyond

• The 16 Best Chocolate & Candy Packaging Ideas Demonstrating Unique Brand Identities

In addition to showcasing the best designs, DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design & Branding Agencies, Website Design Companies & Digital Marketing Agencies.