http://jennyfoorbooks.com/

Author Launches Website for I Am Somebody Special

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Monroy’s success in the literary limelight is undeniably unstoppable! Now, to cater the needs of her avid readers for the book entitled I Am Somebody Special, the author launches a website with special features for easy navigation. To the ones who are in doubt of the person that they are because they seem different from everyone else, the website gives them the opportunity to find out more about how being different makes a person special.

The website for I Am Somebody Special displays a fun, lively, and creative design. It offers the following features: Homepage where the readers can have a quick look at the title, the colorful book cover, and a summary of the book; Book page where a more detailed synopsis is displayed; Author page where the readers can see more about Jennifer Monroy; Order page where the reader can check the specifications of the book for reference; lastly the Contact page where everyone is welcome to send their thoughts and other queries to the author, via email.

As the author continues to give the latest and the best for her avid readers, especially the ones that need inspiration, the website will be updated regularly in order for them to keep abreast of the latest from Monroy, her children’s book, as well as her future works and activities. She invites everyone to explore and navigate the website in order to know more about how special her book truly is!

About the Author:

Jenn Monroy a.k.a. "Jenny Foor" is a Florida native who graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and Psychology. My heart and soul belongs to children of all ages and backgrounds. My greatest wish is for children to be liked and loved by their peers and those who care for them for who they are on the inside and for what they bring to this world. Physical traits should not matter and children should be encouraged by the community to be proud of where they come from and be proud of any "special" traits they have. All children deserve the opportunity to shine and rise to the top of their class and be friends with whomever they wish. If in the end that person chooses not to be their friend then that is their loss, but each child in this world needs to be proud of the "special" person they are! God made each of us just the way we are for a specific reason! May God bless each and every one of you... young and old and always remember ... I Am Somebody Special!

Product details

Paperback: 30 pages

Publisher: AuthorCentrix, Inc. (May 13, 2017)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1946854646

ISBN-13: 978-1946854643

Product Dimensions: 8.5 x 0.1 x 8.5 inches

Book Availability:

Amazon - http://goo.gl/V1eCmK

Barnes & Noble - http://goo.gl/9UmzAA