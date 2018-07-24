Premier Nationwide Lending Welcomes John Hammonds

John Hammonds, Director of Sales and Recruiting

Mortgage veteran chosen to lead expansion initiative

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortgage industry leader, Premier Nationwide Lending, a division of NTFN, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of John Hammonds as Director of Sales and Recruiting. In his new role, John will be prioritizing and executing on the company's growth objectives as defined by executive leadership.

"Premier Nationwide Lending views John as a very valuable addition to our team," commented Murdock Richard, CEO. "He will be instrumental in developing branch opportunities within Texas as well as surrounding contiguous states.”

John brings 18 years of mortgage expertise to Premier in a variety of roles. He began his mortgage career as a broker and has held various positions including processing, originating, underwriting as well as owning a mortgage company specializing in jumbo loans with custom homebuilders.

John's philosophy related to work and achieving success is to treat everyone in your path with respect and through servant leadership. "A servant leader works tirelessly to develop his or her people and focuses on what they can do for others.” he shares. "By focusing on the well-being of my team and putting their needs first, I can help them perform as highly as possible."

John is a graduate of Southern Methodist University and when not leading his team, John can be found on a golf course, playing tennis, hunting, fishing and traveling. He also enjoys spending time at the local dog parks with his 155lb. Great Dane and spending time with his two beautiful daughters.

To learn more about employment at Premier Nationwide Lending visit JoinTeamPremier.com.



About Us

NTFN, Inc. serves the lending needs of homebuyers with a dynamic team of loan originators, a vast array of products and an operations team committed to closing every loan on time. With exceptional service, innovative thinking and adaptable mindset, NTFN, Inc. stands above the competition. Premier Nationwide Lending is the proud recipient of National Professional Mortgage Magazine’s 2018 Top Mortgage Employer. With more than 30 locations, we fund an average of $2 billion in mortgage loans every year and service homebuyers across 17 state lines. Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, we operate as Premier Nationwide Lending, Park Cities Mortgage and North American Mortgage Company, divisions of NTFN, Inc., an Equal Housing Opportunity Lender - NMLS# 75333.