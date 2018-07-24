Smithouse Construction Announces Corporate Rebranding And New Website Launch

Repositioning Showcases Firm’s Core Values, Expanded Service Areas, Updated Portfolio, and Featured Projects

After 11 years of growth and change, it is time to accurately communicate to the market who we really are.” — Dave Smith

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smithouse Construction, a Maryland- based residential and commercial construction firm has repositioned itself to better showcase the organization’s major service pillars, more accurately portray firm culture, personality and values, and to further appeal to its luxury clientele.

This recent rebrand includes a refreshed firm name, an updated logo, expanded brand color palette and new website. "After 11 years of growth and change, it is time to accurately communicate to the market who we really are," says firm founder Dave Smith.

The firm has updated its name to Smithouse and has removed the word construction from the name to represent the company's growth beyond just construction. The logo now consists of the house icon paired with the word Smithouse - in a more modern font – to appeal more to a design savvy customer.

"The website update allows us to better showcase our work product and team," Smith says. The new site includes the group's expanded service offerings: residential construction, commercial construction, custom construction, design services and cabinetry services.

New imagery illustrates the creativity and craftsmanship that exists during the renovation, construction, and design process. "Everyone wants to see the end product, but there is something to be said about the process, which is something we take very seriously here at Smithouse. Our process is what makes us stand out," says Smith.

"An enhanced portfolio feature showcases recently completed projects, and viewers are introduced to our great team," says Dave Smith. "We take the concept of team very seriously here at Smithouse and define ourselves as relational. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn’t be who we are today."

About Smithouse

Smithouse is a full service residential and commercial construction firm, providing clients with a positive building experience through sound planning, design and project management practices throughout Maryland. Both creative and solution oriented, the Smithouse team – comprised of a select mix of building experts, designers, and master craftsmen – make visions and dreams a reality for their clients. For more information, visit www.smithouse.com.

