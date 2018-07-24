Vincit Makes Top 20 List for Best Places to Work in Orange County

Vincit (NASDAQ:VINCIT)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vincit California has been named in the Top 20 of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Orange County list by the Orange County Business Journal. The awards program is a project of the Orange County Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

“It’s great to see that as we grow fast our culture remains intact,” says Ville Houttu, CEO of Vincit California. “We want to be a workplace where even Mondays don’t suck. By creating an environment filled with trust and transparency we empower people to take part in this process of continuous improvement.”

“Creating a culture where people love to come to work is not an easy task, but the Best Places to Work in Orange County 2018 winners have been successful in doing just that,” says Peter Burke, President, Best Companies Group. “These great companies know that high employee engagement has a huge impact on morale, turnover, customer service and profit.”

This county-wide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Orange County, California, benefiting the county's economy, its workforce and businesses. The process evaluates each employer's workplace policies, practices, and demographics while also measuring the employee experience.

The ranking of the winning organizations was released in a special section of the Orange County Business Journal’s July 23 issue.

Vincit is a software development and design company based in Irvine and Palo Alto, California, and Tampere, Helsinki and Turku, Finland. Founded in 2007, Vincit currently employs more than 400 professionals. Ranked first in Europe in the Great Place to Work study, Vincit's success stems from satisfied customers and satisfied employees. Vincit is listed on the Nasdaq OMX First North market. www.vincit.com