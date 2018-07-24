Crescent Marks Topping Out of The Luminary in West End Historic District and Unveils New Lobby and Rooftop Renderings

An industrial-chic rooftop terrace provides panoramic views of Dallas extending to the horizon in all directions. The creative lobby lounge and loft-like spaces will provide customers a variety of contemporary spaces. The Luminary's cutting-edge, dynamic interior spaces are going to complement the innovative and creative vibe of the building.

DALLAS, TEXAS, US, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC today marked the topping out of The Luminary in the West End Historic District and unveiled new artistic renderings of the lobby as well as the rooftop terrace.

“We’re at an incredibly exciting point with The Luminary. Now that we’ve topped out the building, the seven-story structure is emerging as a stunning landmark within the West End district,” said Joseph Pitchford, managing director of Crescent Real Estate LLC who oversees the project. “And today we’re getting a sneak peek at the cutting-edge, dynamic interior spaces that are going to complement the innovative and creative vibe of The Luminary.”

Crescent, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital LLC, purchased the headquarters of Dallas-based architectural firm Corgan in 2017 and announced plans for an innovative expansion to be located at the front of the vibrant West End District and on the edge of Downtown and Uptown Dallas.

Designed by Corgan, the building embraces the West End’s historic nature while providing a modern, creative and amenity-rich office space designed to blend with the area’s “walkable” lifestyle of retail, entertainment and housing opportunities.

The new seven-story expansion makes it the tallest building in the West End and features an industrial-chic rooftop terrace. The rooftop terrace boasts panoramic views of Dallas extending to the horizon in all directions.

The Luminary encompasses a total of 104,979 square feet with each floor having 27,237 square feet. Corgan leased back the existing 57,731-square-foot, three-story building at 401 North Houston St. and leased an additional 23,268 square feet of the new office building adjacent to Corgan’s office.

The building features high ceilings and efficient floor plate designs which offer dramatic views of the West End District, Downtown and Uptown, helping to foster a creative work environment crucial to innovation. Customers will have the opportunity to expose the concrete structural frame with 14-foot, floor-to-floor heights.

A much-needed parking garage will accommodate workers and visitors who come to the West End with a generous 3.0/1,000 parking ratio.

Another building highlight includes the use of SageGlass, which tints automatically or on demand to control sunlight and save energy. Additionally, the building will have 52 bicycle racks for customers and public use and shower facilities for use by office customers.

“The vision of The Luminary is now coming to life, and, with the structure’s frame in place and interiors underway, it’s easy to see how this building can become a hotbed for innovators and big thinkers,” said John Zogg, managing director with Crescent who oversees the leasing of the building. “There’s a lot to like – from the creative lobby lounge, to the loft-like spaces that will provide customers with a variety of contemporary, open-office build-outs with beautiful expansive views of North Texas.”

Zogg adds that these effects should be especially appealing to businesses focused on recruiting and retaining top young talent who seek flexible, collaborative concepts in desirable, walkable locations. He believes The Luminary clearly fits the profile.

Corgan’s existing three-story headquarters in the West End opened in 2007 and is LEED Silver certified. The new project is pursuing LEED v4 Silver certification. The property in its entirety also is seeking WELL Building Standard certification. The general contractor of The Luminary is Holder Construction.

The Luminary project complements Crescent and Long Wharf’s 2015 and 2016 investments in the West End. Crescent and Long Wharf currently own 223,000 square feet of creative office space in the West End, having acquired attractive “brick and timber” properties at 208 N. Market St., 501 Elm St., 211 Record St. and 800 Jackson St., all of which include office and ground-floor retail space and were constructed in the early 1900s.

Spread out over 36 blocks, the West End Historic District is a business hub for innovation, as well as a popular tourist and entertainment destination primarily comprised of repurposed early 1900s vintage shipping warehouses showcasing early 20th-century architecture. Beginning in the 1980s, the “brick and timber” buildings were converted into boutique office buildings, attracting architecture and law firms as well as creative office customers. Today, more than 300 businesses and agencies employ more than 10,500 people in 1.6 million square feet of available office inventory in the West End, according to Crescent.

Four DART light rail line stops are within a mile of the development with the closest station being only a five-minute walk from the building entrance. Apartments, restaurants and attractions, including the developing Victory Park entertainment complex and the convention center, are also within walking distance.

For more information, go to theluminarydallas.com. To access the renderings and press kit materials, please go to https://app.box.com/v/theluminarydallas.

ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management and investment capacity of more than $4 billion. Through the recently established GP Invitation Fund I, the company acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily and hospitality assets located throughout the U.S. including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas; McKinney & Olive in Dallas; and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.

ABOUT LONG WHARF CAPITAL LLC

Long Wharf Capital LLC is a Boston-based private equity real estate manager focused exclusively on value-added investments in the U.S. Formed in 2011, the firm invests on behalf of institutional clients including pension funds, endowments, foundations, and family offices. Long Wharf’s investment approach utilizes multiple value creation strategies to target opportunities across property sectors and U.S. markets. Since Long Wharf’s launch in 2011, the team has invested over $750 million of equity in more than 45 investments across the U.S. Including experience prior to forming Long Wharf, the team has invested nearly $3 billion of equity in more than 200 investments representing over $10 billion in gross asset value. For further information, visit: www.longwharf.com.