Virtual Reality and 4K TV Formats Can Now be Filmed Simultaneously With ReelTime VR's New Technology

Really Twins Explosion ReelTime VR In Front Of View Scuba in Mexico ReelTime VR Reeltime Ceo Barry Henthorn Joins Tech Council ReelTime Patent Periramascope ReelTime VR

ReelTime VR has become the first to utilize a proprietary technology that allows full 360 x 360 Virtual Reality formats AND traditional Television Formats.

ReelTime Rentals, inc. (OTCMKTS:RLTR)

Now we can shoot our scenes in full 4k Virtual Reality and traditional formats at the same time utilizing our technology, making them available to enjoy not only by the VR crowd, but by anyone.” — Barry Henthorn

KENMORE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReelTime VR (OTCPK:RLTR) has become the first to utilize a proprietary technology developed by ReelTime VR that allows it to film in both full 360 x 360 Virtual Reality formats and simultaneously film in formats compatible with traditional Television platforms. This will allow ReelTime VRs shows it produces to not only be available on the rapidly growing premium VR portals it is currently available on, such as Gear VR, Oculus, Sony Playstation VR, Veer.tv, Littlstar, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Etc. but now it will also be available for distribution over mainstream Network Television formats as well worldwide.ReelTime will begin utilizing this innovative technology in the production of Its award-winning Virtual Reality travel series “In Front of View” starring international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery. The series begins filming its second season in Thailand this week and is shot in both English and in Thai. ReelTime VR is also entertaining licensing agreements with select other VR, film, and TV producers to allow them to gain a competitive advantage as well.Shooting in VR is far more complex than traditional Film or TV Production, yet the monetization models are nowhere near as defined nor traditionally lucrative, making the cost justification of a single medium challenging. With ReelTimes new technology, not only are we able to produce industry defining VR content, but now the same footage can be used to create a traditional video that can be viewed and monetized through television, theater, and other two-dimensional outlets. In addition to the new technology allowing the content creator to simultaneously produce in both formats which was never before possible, but it enhances the production quality of traditional video while actually lowering the costs and increasing profits.Barry Henthorn ReelTime VRs CEO/CTO stated: The Virtual Reality audience is rapidly growing, and we have been very successful in establishing ReelTime VR and its series as premium content that is enjoyed worldwide. Still, VR makes up only a sliver of the audience potential of traditional television and other flat media. Now we can shoot our scenes in full 4k Virtual Reality and traditional formats at the same time utilizing our technology, making them available to enjoy not only by the influencer VR crowd, but by anyone who has a television, computer, or mobile device. “ReelTime VR is a pioneer in Virtual Reality technologies and just last month announced that it had received patent-pending status from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their non-provisional patent application covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360 degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video. The technology was featured during a Bold Patents spot on CNBC during Shark Tank and was referred to as having the “power to shift the entire industries” by J.D. Houvener, author of “Bold Ideas”.This technology allows any cell phone or other cameras to instantaneously capture 360 X 360 Virtual Reality Video or pictures without any need for stitching. The VR content is compatible with and can be shared via 360 capable social sites in real time such as Facebook, or YouTube, and on any professional VR platform such as Oculus, Gear VR, Veer VR, Playstation VR, Littlstar, and the HTC Vive.About ReelTime VR: ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR www.reeltime.com is a publicly traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book “It Was Always Me – Edwards Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time Which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com

In Front of View - Snorkeling in Cancun Mexico in 360° VR