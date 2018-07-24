Myra Lovvorn of SUPPOSE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her final broadcast, Oprah Winfrey revealed she had interviewed 30,000 people over the life of her TV show, from the poorest of the poor to the richest of the rich, and every one of them had problems with self-worth at some point in their lives. Indeed, self-esteem, a person's overall sense of self-worth or personal value, is essential for a positive attitude toward life and success.

Some people never develop self-esteem because they believe the world is happening to them; they never suspect that they might have something to do with it. As a holistic nurse practitioner specializing in hospice, Myra Lovvorn saw firsthand how low self-esteem can lead a person toward a premature end.

“Working at the bedside of people dying, listening to their stories I remember thinking they wouldn't be dying if they had only made some different choices,” says Myra. “There was just something emotional in what they were saying that led me to realize that if someone had stepped in and helped them back then, they wouldn’t be in that hospice bed.”

Today, Myra is the founder of SUPPOSE, where she offers her clients a path to change their subconscious beliefs and boost their self-esteem.

“SUPPOSE stands for the “Subconscious Understands the Powerful Perception of Self Esteem,” says Myra. “Our whole life is about figuring out who we are and what we are, and we gauge it by comparing ourselves to other people. I believe you have everything you need at your disposal, you just need to learn to access it and unlock it.”

To improve our self-esteem, we need to change our existing beliefs. In addition to her skills as a holistic nurse practitioner, Myra is an instructor and facilitator of PSYCH-K®, a unique modality that helps us change the subconscious beliefs that perpetuate our old habits of thinking and behavior. She has achieved remarkable results.

“What I love about PSYCH-K is that it asks permission of our higher self and our subconscious mind.”

