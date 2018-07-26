Lasers Are Powerful Healing Tools When Used With Expertise

Visible laser light illuminating blood vessels in hand

World Class Laser Practitioner Certification Program coming to Philadelphia Sept. 22nd-23rd

RICHMOND, VA, USA, July 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philadelphia's Crowne Plaza and the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association will host Dr. Nelson Marquina's Laser Practitioner Certification Program the weekend of September 22nd.

This one of a kind certification program delivers the scientific and hands-on training that will ensure high proficiency in the effective use of therapeutic lasers. Covering topics such as how to accurately tailor wattage and nanometers for specific results and using the laser as a tool in the diagnostic process, you and your staff will learn how to create effective treatment plans with specific techniques for reducing inflammation and resolving pain.

The course is offered to chiropractors and other physical medicine practitioners, as well as their staff.

Register with the Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association

Email: ceconvention@pennchiro.org

Call: 717-232-5762

The course price covers materials and you will receive a certificate upon successful completion as well as 12 CEU's in PA, MD, OH and NJ.

PCA Members: $199

Non-Members: $249

Staff members must attend with a licensed physician.

Previous course attendees say after completing the course that it was “One of the best practical classes I have ever taken.” Filled with “Practical information I can implement on Monday morning!” and “Practical applications, lots of examples, clearly the instructor is an expert on the subject.”

You may notice one word repeated throughout those comments—practical! This world-class information and hands-on experience will be immediately transferable to healing patient pain in real time, safely and effectively. Soon you and your practice will be standing out in comparison to others in your field of expertise.

Speaking of expertise, Dr. Nelson Marquina—your instructor—is an internationally-renowned expert in the field of laser therapy. This is not a statement made without merit! Dr. Marquina is so invested in the positive healing abilities of lasers that he developed the technical specs for the manufacturers of the Lumix lasers that we offer physicians. He also developed the biophotonic and bioelectromagnetic systems and treatment protocols for the healing applications of those lasers, which were the first lasers of their kind to receive FDA clearance in 2004.

Dare we say, Dr. Nelson Marquina “knows his stuff” and is very passionate about helping more physicians have the means to effectively treat patient pain. So, don’t miss this opportunity to advance your abilities in the field of laser therapy.

Laser Therapy Offers Tremendous Relief From TMD