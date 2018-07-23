Outpatient Arthroplasty Surgery Is Increasing Opportunities In the Hip and Knee Implant Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent advances in multi-modal pain control programs (anesthesia, pain and nausea control) are playing a significant role in shifting total joint replacements to outpatient settings, and will help increase growth in the major orthopedic implant market, The Business Research Company's new report Global Major Orthopedic Market Strategies And Opportunities to 2022 has shown. At least half of elective hip and knee joint replacements will shift to the outpatient setting over the next decade. This change will facilitate faster growth in the major orthopedic implants market, because a shortage of hospital beds in countries like the UK is leading to long delays in treatment, while in countries like the USA payers will be more willing to reimburse for outpatient surgery due to the rising price of hospitalization for inpatient treatment.

The major joint implants market does need such a boost. Its two largest regions, North America and Western Europe, are together worth well over three-fifth of the total and have been growing at a sluggish rate below that of global GPD. Although the North American market will see a small uptick in growth going forward, the Western European market will remain sluggish. Although the Asia Pacific market will achieve 6.7%, a good rate, that would not be enough to raise the global market at significantly more than the 3% growth it was performing at up to 2017. With the shift to outpatient delivery and other advances, the global market is predicted to grow at over 3.8% to 2022.

Within Asia Pacific, China is the obviously most attractive market for major orthopedic implant manufacturers. The country's market is the second largest after the USA, and its growth is the fastest of any major economy, at 8.5% year on year. China's market splits more extremely than the global average between knee and hip joints, giving a clearer indication of where to invest. While globally the major orthopedic implant market splits 53% knees, 47% hips, in China the proportions are 68% knees, 32% hips.

Major Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 report covers:

Markets Covered: Major orthopedic joint replacement implants market

Major Orthopedic Implants Replacement Market Companies Covered: Zimmer Biomet, Depuy Syntes, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Aesculap, Exactech, DJO Global, Corin Orthopedics

Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, South America, Eastern Europe, Middle East, Africa.

Countries: USA, China, UK, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, India, Spain, Russia, Italy, Brazil

Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and forecast (2017-21).

Data Segmentations: Major orthopedic joint replacement implants market historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, major orthopedic implants replacement market segmentation by type of joint (knee replacement implant, hip replacement implant), by facility (in-patient care, ambulatory care), by type of fixation(cementless, cemented, hybrid), by type of material (ceramics, metals, polymers), and by type of material combination (metal on polymer, ceramic on polymer, ceramic on ceramic, metal on metal, ceramic on metal) market shares, historic and forecast size and growth rates for the world, 7 regions and 12 countries, global competitor sales and market shares.

Other Data: Per capita average major orthopedic joint replacement implants market expenditure, global and by country, major orthopedic joint replacement implants market size as a percentage of GDP, global and by country; major orthopedic joint replacement implants market customer information, global number of major orthopedic joint replacement implants market enterprises for 2017, average major orthopedic joint replacement implants market revenue per enterprise for 2017, global number of employees in the major orthopedic joint replacement implants market for 2017, and average revenues per employee in the medical equipment industry for 2017- by country

Other Information: Drivers and restraints of the major orthopedic joint replacement implants market, PESTEL analysis, company profiles including products, strategy and financial performance for 5 major orthopedic joint replacement implants market companies, major orthopedic joint replacement implants market trends and strategies, major orthopedic joint replacement implants market key mergers and acquisitions.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report are sourced using end notes. Sources include primary as well as extensive secondary research.

Number of figures in the report: 141

Number of tables in the report: 153

