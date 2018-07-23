Heeber Consulting Group LLC Launches New Facebook Group “REAL ESTATE AGENT'S APPRAISAL RESOURCE CENTER”

Understanding the appraiser's guidelines will help you anticipate potential problems. This will empower you to get your listings through the appraisal process so much easier and faster.” — Tammy Heeber

WINDSOR, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “REAL ESTATE AGENT'S APPRAISAL RESOURCE CENTER” (www.22s.com/023dt6) Facebook Group will launch on Monday, July 23rd 2018. Real Estate agents and Lenders all across the United States can now receive unprecedented access to experienced real estate appraisers who can provide information on how to get their listings through the appraisal process faster, so they can get paid FASTER!

This dynamic and interactive community is perfect for newer agents who want to jump start their career by learning how to get their listings through the appraisal process quickly and also for seasoned agents who may not be familiar with things what the appraiser looks for during the site visit or under what guidelines the appraiser uses to choose comparable sales

This group can also be a great resource for lenders who want to learn the basis for challenging a low appraisal and want to better understand the appraisal process and how it impacts their business.

Many agents think that the guidelines the appraiser follows are state or local. They are not. Appraisers must follow the same criteria for selecting comparable sales for example, whether they are in Alaska or Arkansas or Alabama. Fannie Mae and USPAP guidelines apply to all appraisers, regardless of their location.

Tammy Heeber, owner of Heeber Consulting Group LLC, has excelled to the top of the industry by offering great customer service, accurate appraisals and reasonable turn times. Since 1990, Tammy Heeber, senior appraiser and owner of Appraisal Source LLC, has over 20,000 appraisals to her credit. With close to 30 years of experience, Appraisal Source, LLC has been providing high-quality reports on a wide variety of residential and income producing properties such as 1-4 family homes.

We pride ourselves on using the latest technology and data services to continually analyze local real estate trends as well as giving each client the individual attention they deserve. Our five-point quality check system ensures you get the highest quality real estate appraisal, every time.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tammy Heeber at (860) 543-4213 or email at info@agentsappraisalresource.com.