Steel Detailing/3d Modeling/Shop Drawing Submittal Services

Are a Steel Fabricator, who passes on bids because your engineers are overloaded? Don't increase your payroll. Contract with a leader in Steel Detailing today.

Keep your nucleus of skilled engineers and as the occasion arises for overflow engineering, engage a Steel Detailing leader who is willing to perform large and small Steel Detailing projects” — Michael Rosenberg

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "If you are a Steel Fabricator, don't pass on bidding additional projects just because your engineers are currently overloaded. Rather than increasing your head count in your engineering department consider the use of a Steel Detailing company that has 20 years experience and is NISD (National Institute of Steel Detailing) Certified.

Steel Fabricators all recognize their sales peaks and valleys associated with the construction industry and the frustration of having to lay off skilled and loyal engineers and hope that they will still be available when the good times return. Keep your nucleus of skilled engineers and as the occasion arises for overflow engineering, engage a Steel Detailing leader who is willing to perform large and small Steel Detailing projects "

M.R. SECURE SALES, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, represents a leading Steel Detailing firm that will be happy to help you when and where you need them.

The Services include:

Detailing  Engineering  Stamping  Connection Design  Shop drawing  Erection drawing  3D Modeling  Misc. Metal  Bridges  PEMB  Industrial & Commercial

Contact: Michael J. Rosenberg

M.R. Secure Sales

Limited Liability Company

Cell 732-491-5120

mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

M.R. SECURE SALES, LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY, also represents leaders in Modular Steel Jail and Prison Cells, Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities,and Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters.

