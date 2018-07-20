Rosemary Barclay Discusses the Initial Steps a Driver Takes After a Collision
Collision repair specialist explains the steps that should be taken immediately following an accident.SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A collision can happen at any moment. Regardless of the situation, the collision is usually not something that people know is coming. Whether they are the ones being hit or the person in the wrong, an accident is still a horrific event. There is no way someone can truly prepare for an accident and it’s difficult to anticipate how anyone will react.
Fortunately, Rosemary Barclay has laid out the initial steps a driver should take immediately following a collision. By taking these steps, drivers can help calm the situation and get the help that’s necessary.
Stay Calm
While this might seem impossible in the heat of the moment, staying calm helps a person take in the situation. Taking a few deep breaths and allowing the mind to process what is going on helps a lot. This can help clear the mind and slow the adrenaline. After all, it’s likely that a fight or flight reaction is brewing. If the person gives into that, they could hurt themselves further by freaking out.
Check Yourself and Your Passengers
After finding a semblance of calm, check yourself for injuries. Take it slow, to make sure nothing is broken or going to be worsened by movement. Everything might seem like it’s happening a million miles a minute but taking the time to check yourself is essential.
Afterward, check the passengers. Safety should be paramount in this situation. Get visual and verbal confirmation that passengers are unharmed before proceeding.
Get to Safety
There are many reasons why, after a collision, the car is an unsafe environment. If it’s possible, get out of the car and get to safety. If others need help, it’s okay to help them, but don’t endanger yourself by staying in the car. Hopefully, everyone can make it out of the car of their own volition. When that happens, get to a safe area, away from traffic.
Call 9-1-1
If no one appears to be hurt, call the police to report the accident. If there’s a belief that someone was hurt in the accident, call an ambulance before anything else. The most important thing is to get anyone who needs medical attention the treatment they need. Everything else can wait.
Call Insurance and then a Legal Representative
Once the shock of the collision is over and everyone is alright, it’s time to exchange information. After ensuring everyone’s safety, the next step is to get the insurance companies involved. After reporting the accident and filing the claim, it’s a good idea to call legal representation. Now that people have had a few minutes to think, the police will be filing a report. It’s best to speak to a lawyer and possibly have representation present while answering questions.
In summation, Rosemary Barclay understands the chaos of a collision. Even though these steps might seem obvious now, stress tends to make the obvious seem impossible. So, Barclay has put these steps together, in the hopes that they will help someone in a time of crisis.
