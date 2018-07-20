Megs Joins Grammy Winner Chris Stapleton, and Marin Morris, as Top Performers to Grace the Seattle Mural Amphitheater
The Bite of Seattle is an annual food festival that takes place in Seattle Washington at the at the base of the Space Needle. Out of the dozens of festivals and special events held at the Seattle Center each year, the Bite of Seattle ranks among the most popular. Known locally as "The Bite", this festival is held on one weekend during the month of July. There will be more than 60 restaurants and food vendors participating and over 425,000 visitors expected to attend the festival with the main sage being among the highlighted events.
Megs McLean exclaimed: “Walking in the footsteps of big-name musicians who have graced this stage is really humbling and a little intimidating. It also gives me inspiration and confidence that we are on the right track; crossing genre boundaries and making the music that we love. Seattle is the birthplace of new sounds and I am thrilled “Crunge” is one of them.”
About Megs:
Megs McLean is a full-time professional singer/songwriter and performer who has opened for Lorrie Morgan, Pam Tillis, and David Lee Murphy, played for Taylor Swift and Kenny Chesney audiences and headlined numerous festivals and events, including the Hard Rock Café, Cabela’s, casino’s and bars and private parties throughout the northwest. She has performed Live on Fox 28 News, been featured on MTV Live, Pure Country, VH1 Classic and radio stations throughout the nation. Megs and her band deliver an energetic mix of guitar-driven “Crunge” Country Rock Grunge originals. Her First single “It’s My Truck” gained Meg's recognition as one of the top 10 “Next Women of Country” on Spotify as well as “Country Pick of the Week”. It was recorded at the world-famous London Bridge Studios in Shoreline, WA, with Ben Smith of "Heart" on the drums, Brad Smith from Blind Melon on Bass, and Shohei Ogami on guitar.
Megs EP is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon and other music vendors. YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLPPMQLsQyFCYEifvqqdVnJZ16kDtzdRLS
About Mural Amphitheatre:
The world-famous Space Needle serves as the backdrop for the Puget Sound Region's only mid-size amphitheater located in the heart of Seattle Center just minutes from downtown Seattle. It was designed by artist Paul Horiuchi in 1962 using 160 color variations of glass, to evoke the natural beauty and colors of the Northwest. The mural acted then and now as a sound-reflecting acoustic backdrop for an Amphitheatre stage. The Amphitheatre serves as a primary venue for concerts during the major summer festivals.
Making of MEGS McLean: "It's My Truck" a short documentary
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBCoo2vAz2M
