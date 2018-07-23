Anti-obesity baby bottle developed by successful UK inventor Mandy Haberman

Haberman has a history of inventing innovative products. Her latest patented anti-obesity infant feeding technology available for licensing, is another first.

This is a significant advance in infant feeding technology to help combat infant obesity in bottle-fed babies. It encourages and prolongs breastfeeding and prevents colic.” — Mandy Haberman

LONDON, UK, July 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globally-acclaimed infant feeding products inventor, Mandy Haberman, is set to launch her anti-obesity baby bottle in new markets to help combat the $1.2 trillion global obesity epidemic. Her patented, award-winning technology delivers natural baby-led paced feeding without requiring intervention from the care-giver. It supports breastfeeding and the latest advice from healthcare professionals and lactation experts and has been successfully launched and proven in the UK.

Haberman’s bottle has a long malleable teat and a valve instead of a hole. A filter component, situated between bottle and teat removes micro bubbles, keeps the teat filled at any angle and enables the system to work using breastfeeding action, putting the baby back in control and helping to prevent guzzling, overfeeding and colic. This new infant feeding technology has been invented in response to a real need and comes at a time when Public Health England is now looking to tackle over-eating from birth to make sure children get the best start in life; UK Government advisors have published new guidance on feeding babies, the first in more than 20 years. As Professor Atul Singhal, Pediatric Nutrition University College Hospital (London) Institute of Child Health explains: "The majority of babies are bottle-fed and bottle-fed babies need to grow like breastfed babies.” Babies have a developmental window during which time their appetite is established. Conventional vented bottles cause babies to guzzle and overfeed. This sets into motion biological and behavioural changes that predispose them to a lifelong battle against obesity and many associated health risks.

Professionals recommend baby-led paced feeding. However, achieving this method of feeding with conventional bottles increases the risk of air ingestion because it relies on the mother's willingness and ability to disturb a baby's 'latch'. “Paced feeding prevents a baby from guzzling and is helpful in the effort to reduce childhood obesity,” explains Lynn Apple RN BSN, Lactation Consultant. “It is the most desirable bottle-feeding method. Haberman’s design is superior, as air is completely eliminated from the teat.”

Commenting, inventor Mandy Haberman said:

“My latest invention is a significant advance in infant feeding technology and will help combat infant obesity in bottle-fed babies. It encourages and prolongs breastfeeding and there are many other associated benefits such as reducing gas, colic and reflux and encouraging an active peristaltic suckling action, to stimulate the respiratory system, increase oxygen supply and help develop the oral cavity for better speech development. My bottle makes feeding in an upright position possible and enables nutritive and non-nutritive suckling. No other bottle on the market works like this. I’m thrilled it has been so well received by professionals and parents alike.”

ABOUT MANDY HABERMAN

For over 30 years, Mandy Haberman has been shaping the future of infant feeding with her inventions, and working with parents, pediatricians and healthcare professionals, to support child welfare and a person-centred approach to feeding care. Mandy has a track record of licensing infant products globally and this is her latest product available for licence. It is patented in all relevant territories

Haberman’s latest baby-led paced feeding bottle is designed to combat obesity and colic and complement breastfeeding; another first. Her successful inventions include a special needs feeder for infants with feeding difficulties which is used in hospitals worldwide, and the world’s first totally spill-proof sippy cup, the iconic Anywayup cup. Over 42 million products featuring Haberman technology are sold every year.

Mandy Haberman is the Director and Founder of Haberman Products Limited. She is non-executive Director of the UK Intellectual Property Office Steering Board, founder member and Freeman of the Guild of Entrepreneurs and holds the position of Vice-Chair of the Intellectual Property Awareness Network. Mandy has been recognised by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as a Pioneer to the Life of the Nation and was named British Female Inventor of the Year in 2000.

