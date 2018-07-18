Hollywood Comes to Capitol Hill—World Premiere of “Whistleblower” at 7th Whistleblower Summit for Civil & Human Rights
Hugh Heffner (Civil Rights & First Amendment), James Comey (Whistleblower) and Kathy Cole (Documentary Film) to receive Pillar Human Rights Award
ACORN 8 will host free discussion panels and events open to the public that celebrate the important role of whistleblowers and their advocates. The events, which will take place on Capitol Hill, the National Press Club and other nearby locations, are cosponsored by ACORN 8, Pacifica Foundation, Justice Integrity Project, National Whistleblower Center, Government Accountability Project, Public Citizen, Project On Government Oversight, Federally Employed Women—Legal Education Fund and Coalition For Change. Marcel Reid, summit co-organizer and Whistleblower Liaison for the Pacifica Radio Network announces the continued support from the Pacifica Foundation.
During the summit, the National Whistleblower Center will sponsor a National Whistleblower Appreciation Day Luncheon to commemorate the passage of the first Whistleblower Law by the U.S. Continental Congress on July 30, 1778.
“That it is the duty of all persons in the service of the United States, as well as all other inhabitants thereof, to give the earliest information to Congress or any other proper authority of any misconduct, frauds or misdemeanors committed by any person in the service of these states, which may come to their knowledge.”
— Resolution of the U.S. Continental Congress
Among the other events is a July 30 movie night in which the “World Premier” film screening of “Whistleblower” a documentary about seven New York state whistleblowers. Following the screening, there will be a meet and greet, and Q&A panel discussion led by led by Kathy Cole and seven New York State Whistleblowers. Movie night will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Busboys & Poets at 20201 14th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20009.
Conference organizer Michael McCray, a native Arkansan who moved to Washington, D.C. during the Clinton administration, says “it is important for the public at large, not just lawyers and advocates, to appreciate the value and sacrifices that whistleblower make for society. Hosting the world premiere of this compelling documentary—produced by New York whistleblowers will help make that point clear.”
A full schedule of events can be found at "Summit At A Glance" (www.WhistleblowerSummit.com)
For more information on the Whistleblower Summit® for Civil & Human Rights, contact Michael McCray, 870-543-0024; mccray.michael@gmail.com.
Michael McCray
ACORN 8-Whistleblower Summit
8705430024
email us here