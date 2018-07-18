SA Deputy Minister of Communications to speak at DTC 2018
The congress aims to bring together local and international senior executives, speakers, and innovation leaders for what aims to be one of the most comprehensive events on digital transformation in South Africa this year.
Under the theme “Redefining the future organisation through Digital”, Etion DTC will encourage executives who will explore emerging technology trends such as AI, IoT, blockchain, GDPR, IT security, 5G, and robotics, and how they impact business operations. It is the key meeting place for business and IT leaders seeking to advance their knowledge of the latest business technologies and innovations.
As the Deputy Minister of Communications and someone from a rural town, Kekana understands and recognises the vital importance of bridging the Digital divide between people living, working and traveling in regional and remote parts of the country, as well as those from metropolitan areas.
Our society is rapidly moving towards using more cutting edge technology and more people are getting access to the internet every year. Kekana believes that rural South Africans should have access to 21st century ICT tools to run their businesses, complete their studies, and connect with family and friends.
As an agent for change, Kekana is committed to increasing the profile of women on the African Continent and promoting women’s equality more broadly. She wants everyone, but particularly women and girls, to feel empowered.
With an array of topics, speakers and delegates will tackle key issues at DTC 2018 such as:
“Yes we can. Yes we did. Digital Transformation in the Obama White House”.
Developing a Digital Transformation Roadmap.
Re-Thinking Business-IT Alignment.
Weaving Artificial Intelligence into the Modern Organisation.
Re-Aligning the Business Model to Effectively Engage Digital Customers.
Tackling Security Challenges to Succeed with Digital Transformation.
Accelerating Digital Transformation with IoT.
Is Africa Ready for GDPR?
Confirmed speakers for DTC 2018 include:
• Tom Cochran, Obama White House and State Department Digital Leader
• Teddy Daka, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etion
• Dr Lance Shingai Mambondiani, CEO, Steward Bank
• Vera Nagtegaal, Executive Head, Hippo
• Lazaros Karapanagiotidis, Head of Digital Innovation, Makro SA
• Lisa Macloed, Head of Digital, Tiso Blackstar
• Nneka Keshi, Director of Digital Marketing Africa, L’oreal
• Lee Naik, CEO of TransUnion Africa
• Jeff Yu-Jen Chen, GIBS Business School’
• Rivoningo Mhlari, Co-Founder & CEO, Rikatec
• Vijay Naidoo, CIO, Parmalat Africa
• Dr Kenny Moodley, Head of Digital & Social Media, Eskom
• Birgitta Cederstrom, Global Commercial Director, Frost & Sullivan
• Andrew Dafoor, Group Chief Executive, Alexander Forbes
• Jonathan Novotny, Co-Founder & CEO, Code4Change
• Tawanda Chatikobo, Head of Digital, Nedbank Insurance
• Andre Kritzinger, Executive Head of ICT at CIPC
• Jamie Brighton, Product and Industry Marketing at Adobe
• Hennie Viljoen, XBRL Programme Manager at CIPC
• Jason Jardine, Cyber Security Executive at Darktrace
• Mike Perk, CEO of WWC
• Priya Thakoor, Chief Digital Officer at Coca-Cola
• Paul Jolliffe, Digital Security Portfolio & Solution Design Manager at T-Systems South Africa
• Mpumi Nhlapo, Head of Partner Sales & Marketing at T-Systems
• Moshtaq Ahmad, CEO at NybSys/Racson
How to participate:
Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.
For more information regarding the conference, visit: http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/
[t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com
Matshego Njumbuxa
IT News Africa
110260981
email us here