Abu Dhabi International Boat Show primed as gateway to US$ 60 billion marine industry in the UAE

UAE is centre of the Gulf’s boatbuilding industry with over 100 boat manufacturers producing 600-800 boats yearly

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 18, 2018

The changing face of the Middle East’s marine industry and the immense potential of Abu Dhabi’s marine sector will be thrown into the spotlight as the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) gets underway from the 17th to 20th of October 2018. Organized and hosted by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), ADIBS will be a gateway to the unlimited market potential and opportunities of the country’s marine sector, which is currently estimated at US$ 60 billion.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Group CEO of ADNEC said: “ADNEC is organising ADIBS to bring together global, regional and local marine enthusiasts, buyers and sellers under one platform and steer the marine leisure sector towards further growth. ADNEC has a solid reputation of successfully hosting events that spur the Emirate’s journey towards a diversified economy. ADIBS will promote Abu Dhabi as a global leisure marine industry hub, in line with ADNEC’s mission to increase business tourism to the Emirate by attracting a series of world-class events and exhibitions.”

ADIBS is expected to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s enviable reputation providing a global platform for marine leaders to converge and showcase a wide range of marine related products and services and will feature everything from stand-up paddle boards to multi-million-dollar superyachts.

The Show will host a dedicated fishing feature zone in-line with the popularity of fishing in the UAE and will display traditional dhows to the very latest in modern day boats and equipment from the leading international suppliers in the market.

The GCC countries are thriving markets for leisure boats and yachts driven by marine tourism, watersports, and coastline property developments. An industry report by Mike Derret Marine further revealed that there are currently about 46,000 pleasure boats in the GCC alone, worth US$ 4 billion to US$ 5 billion. The UAE forms the centre of boatbuilding in the region with some 100 licensed boat manufacturers producing 600-800 boats per year.

Plans are underway for mega marinas and harbours in the UAE, designed to meet demand for luxury berths for both superyachts and medium-size leisure crafts. In Abu Dhabi, especially, the growth of island and seashore developments and leisure marine facilities, will further catapult the Emirate into the spotlight of the global leisure marine and luxury yacht industry.



-Ends-

