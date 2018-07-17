Curt Surls to speak at the Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA) September 2018 workshop “Workplace Investigations"
Distinguished panel will discuss the best practices for conducting a workplace investigation, hosted by Los Angeles County Bar Association (LACBA).
• Tips for representing your client during a workplace investigation
• Deposing the investigator
• Mistakes made by employers during an investigation
• The impact of the current #MeToo climate upon investigations
Curt Surls is a Specialist in the areas of Employment Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, and Wrongful Termination with nearly 30 years of experience focusing almost exclusively on this area of law.
Mr. Surls stated “I am grateful for the opportunity to share my experience of almost 30 years and to join such distinguished panelists. Internal workplace investigations are an important risk management tool for employers when there are allegations such as harassment. I am truly looking forward to this workshop.” He then explains in more detail: “A few years ago in the case of Crawford v. Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County, 555 U.S. 271 (2009), the Supreme Court reminded employers of their duty ‘to ferret out and put a stop to any discriminatory activities’ in the workplace. It instructs employers ‘to adopt and strengthen procedures for investigating, preventing, and correcting discriminatory conduct.’”
More information on the workshop is available on LACBA's website at: https://customers.lacba.org/Interactive/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=091218LAB&WebsiteKey=d1ad4c15-b0de-4a6e-9a08-bebf7733938b
The Law Office of Curt Surls provides representation in the areas of Employment Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, Wrongful Termination, Workplace investigations, Age Discrimination, and Disability Discrimination. Mr. Surls has been involved in a number of organizations such as the Executive Committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association Labor and Employment Section and served as Section Chair in 2015-2016. He also was Chair of the Section’s 2012 Labor and Employment Law Symposium. He has also served on the Fair Judicial Election Practices Committee and the Judicial Election Evaluation Committee and served as Vice President of the Board of Directors of the Disability Rights Legal Center (www.disabilityrightslegalcenter.org) from 2008 to 2010. See https://www.curtsurlslaw.com/
Several of his publications are at: http://celavoice.org/category/curt-surls/
