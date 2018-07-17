DesignRush Empowers Users To Discover The Best Website Designs By Industry & Style

Businesses can learn the top website features and increase their online conversions by 400%.

DesignRush’s comprehensive search filters ensure professionals can find trending industry features and credible functionalities that will improve their own brand awareness and increase conversions.” — Gabriel Shaoolian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignRush.com, a site to help business professionals discover new marketing trends and online growth strategies, released a functionality that enables users to search for the best website designs across the entire Internet by industry and style.

This online feature from DesignRush is incredibly important for modern businesses due to the ever-growing importance of website designs. According to research by Forrester, a well-designed website with a beautiful interface can achieve up to a 400 percent increase in conversions.

In addition, 38 percent of users will abandon a website if it has a poor design or layout, proving that high-performing websites have a direct impact in customer acquisition, retention and, ultimately, business revenue.

“Websites are marketing tools,” says Founder and Executive Director Gabriel Shaoolian. “They communicate with consumers and foster a trusting relationship between brand and customer. DesignRush’s comprehensive search filters ensure that professionals can find trending industry features and credible functionalities that will improve their own brand awareness and increase conversions.”

Users can simply visit DesignRush.com to view thousands of curated best website designs for free. Visitors can scroll through the robust listings or search by industry or style to explore websites relevant to their online business needs.

Each site has a dedicated article outlining effective characteristics. This in-depth analysis examines the user experience and customer journey, uncovering exactly which features are employed and how a web design contributes to a brand’s growth. Each best website design also has screenshots and images throughout the article, showing business professionals exactly how specific functionalities appear on the live site.

In addition, DesignRush also allows users to search the:

• Best Logo Designs

• Best Print Designs

• Best Package Designs

• Best App Designs

• Best Videos

In each category, users can filter best designs by industry and style. The powerful database of successful designs ensures that growing businesses can quickly discover the inspiration necessary to evolve in the digital age.

About DesignRush: DesignRush.com is a digital destination to inspire creativity and the discovery of marketing, design and technology trends. The company was founded by Gabriel Shaoolian, an experienced entrepreneur and digital marketing expert.

DesignRush’s Best Designs section showcases the best designs in web, logo, print, packaging, mobile apps and video. Users can filter best designs by industry. DesignRush also features comprehensive articles in the Trends & Insights section, such as:

• The 10 Best WordPress & Magento Ecommerce Website Themes of 2018

• Clean Website Design: The 20 Best Examples Showcasing Simple & Modern Brands

• Custom Web Designs: 20 Great Examples, From E-Commerce To Corporate Services

In addition to showcasing the best designs, DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Agencies, Logo Design & Branding Agencies, Website Design Companies & Digital Marketing Agencies.

###