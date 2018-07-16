Leading software integrator Nor-Tech just announced a 4-GPU server with the best performance per-watt

Nor-Tech, the software integration experts, just announced a leading-edge 4-GPU server with the best performance per-watt, per square-foot, per-dollar.

Between our close working relationship with NVIDIA and our well-deserved reputation as the best software integrator in the industry, Nor-Tech is the logical choice for servers of all sizes.” — Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN., UNITED STATES, July 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nor-Tech, the software integration experts, just announced a leading-edge 4-GPU server with the best performance per-watt, per square-foot, per-dollar; lowest total cost of ownership and highest quality components and materials. Nor-Tech’s Voyageur branded 4-GPU server supports up to 4 active/passive GPUs in 1U and comes with GPU health monitoring and fan speed control.

Nor-Tech Executive Vice President Jeff Olson said, “Between our close working relationship with NVIDIA and our well-deserved reputation as the best software integrator in the industry, we offer a range of options and value-add services that make Nor-Tech the logical choice for servers of all sizes.”

The Voyageur 4-GPU server supports up to 4 active/passive GPUs in 1U and comes with GPU health monitoring and fan speed control. Other features include dual socket P (LGA 3647); up to 1.5TB ECC 3DS LRDIMM, up to DDR4-2666MHz; 12 DIMM slots; 4 PCI-E 3.0 x16 (FHFL) slots, 2 PCI-E 3.0 x16 (LP) slots; 2 Hot-swap 2.5" SAS/SATA drive bays, 2 Internal 2.5" drive bays; supports 1x M.2 2242/2260/2280, supports M.2 SATA and NVMe; 2x 10GBase-T LAN ports via Intel X540; 9 heavy duty 4cm counter-rotating fans with air shroud & optimal fan speed control; and 2000W redundant power supplies, titanium Level (96%).

Nor-Tech’s integration expertise provides the reassurance that all software is properly integrated when it leaves their Greater Minneapolis manufacturing facility.

In addition to commercially available software expertise, they are the acknowledged experts in Linux-based integration for servers such as these and turn-key HPC clusters.

Open source software is significantly less expensive. However, without expertise; complexity, troubleshooting, and maintenance are issues with most integrators. Nor-Tech’s engineering team, which averages more than 10 years of Linux experience, excels at provisioning, scheduling and resource management of hardware; maximizing compilers and accelerators; and configuring low latency fabric.

Nor-Tech is on CRN’s list of the top 40 Data Center Infrastructure Providers along with IBM, Oracle, Dell, and Supermicro; and is a cluster builder for 2015 and 2017 Nobel Physics Award-winning projects. Nor-Tech engineers average 20+ years of experience. This strong industry reputation and deep partner relationships also enable the company to be a leading supplier of cost-effective desktops, laptops, tablets and Chromebooks to schools and enterprises. All of Nor-Tech’s technology is made by Nor-Tech in Minnesota and supported by Nor-Tech around the world. The company has been in business since 1998 and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minn. just outside of Minneapolis. To contact Nor-Tech call 952-808-1000/toll free: 877-808-1010 or visit http://www.nor-tech.com. Full release at: http://www.nor-tech.com/category/news/. Media Contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com.

