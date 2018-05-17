The Ultimate Travel Experience Launches with Wild Adventure Immersions & Bosscat Media

Wild Adventure Travel Platform Offers One of a Kind Master Workshops with Adventure Excursions in Luxury Locations.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond trendspotting the typical retreat, Wild Adventures proactively works to create breakthrough itineraries for non traditional travelers. Are you investing in you? That’s one of the questions Wild Adventures set out to answer for active travelers. Envisioning the ability to transform retreat attendees with an itinerary that pushes physical and mental boundaries. Because our emotional health is key to our physical health, and what better place to do it, than on an exotic Bali estate?

Wild Adventures next fit-cation retreat offers a barrier breaking itinerary, and they are giving away an all-inclusive $7,000 transformational retreat package to one online winner. Including an unbeatable gift bag of gear. Join them in adventure, training, and full body health for 8 days, March 2- 9th, 2019, in the sacred jungles of Ubud, Indonesia. Named as one of the top locations not to miss in 2018. Applications are open now!

Partnering with eco-chic private resort Soul Shine Bali, co-founded by singer and social good entrepreneur, Michael Franti, Wild Adventures takes you on a journey. These types of fully packed master retreats are typically reserved for elite athletes, experienced outdoor expeditioners, and the ultra rich. Not any more! This is the everyday person’s access guide to transformational modern travel.Attendees have access to well known influencers and master workshop instructors throughout the week.

Wild Adventures founder Liz Galloway, wants to inspire people with travel. As someone who is a wellness and adventure junkie, outdoor guide, adventurist, author and consultant, she creates a focused lifestyle retreat for all levels and genders.

“This is about doing good for you and doing good for the world.” says retreat host Liz Galloway. “You can travel in a way that connects you to your environment and yourself. One that leaves a lifelong impression, and allows you to reach bigger and bigger goals!” she continues.

Wild Adventures creates luxury base camp outdoor focused programs. One’s that combine high end wellness, pushing physical boundaries, spa treatments, cultural excursions, entertainment, personal connection, outdoor training, coaching and reaching new goal oriented mindsets. While hundreds of tour operators and adventure travel options continue to flood the internet. Choosing where to travel and who to travel with becomes more overwhelming. Now you can work with a retreat host like Wild Adventures with trusted professionals and influential experts to guide you like never before.

Outdoor focused adventure is exploding in the travel industry because of its transformational aspects and its connection to local environments and social return. Wild Adventures operates with all of these in mind, and making a difference for its attendees. “I envisioned a retreat to share tips, insights, and discovery.” says Galloway. “I get to host the coming together of people’s goals and dreams, and leave them with real experiences and connections that change them.” she states of the Wild Adventure Immersion.

Applications are open now for the 2019 retreat. Apply at WildAdventures.Life or find Wild Adventures on You Tube. Find your voice. Create your tribe. Change the world.

About Wild Adventure Immersions & Bosscat Media Productions

Wild Adventure Immersions is a collective of top industry experts shaping the new form of adventure travel to get results for travelers and travel locations. Combining mental and physical boundary breaking itineraries, retreat attendees become transformed inside and out. Designed by a Wellness Expert who lives this as a lifestyle.

Bosscat Media Productions is a PR, marketing and media agency that works one on one to create media attention for brands nationally and internationally. Contact for complimentary consultation.

