Ed Marsh Announces On-Demand Webinar to Boost Capital Equipment Sales

Webinar with CliftonLarsonAllen experts explores how capital equipment manufacturers can leverage the 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act to grow sales

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Complex sales, like capital equipment, demand sophisticated strategies and tactics for success. Buying teams and changing buyer behaviors are requiring sales teams to integrate business knowledge and insights to successfully sell deals. Nevertheless the status quo frequently prevails.

The key is often the perceived risk vs. benefit, and companies that have purchased capital equipment which didn't yield the expected outcomes sometimes hesitate. Tax implications also weigh heavily on capital investment decisions for SMBs which are often privately held "pass through" entities.

The 2018 tax changes – officially the 2017 Tax Cut & Jobs Act – make capital investment substantial more appealing for many SMBs. This could well be enough to reduce the perceived risk of stagnant and existing projects. In order to realize the benefits, however, sales people need to be conversant enough to help company executives ask the right questions of their professional advisors.

For instance, under the new rules, a capitalized lease arrangement could even yield a positive net cash impact in the year of the transaction!

To help capital equipment sales people understand the general parameters and opportunity, Ed Marsh has recorded a presentation with tax and business accounting experts from the firm CliftonLarsonAllen. The pre-recorded webinar is available to watch on-demand and at no charge at www.CapitalSalesWithTaxCuts.com.

"This is such an exciting opportunity for sales people. They don't need to be tax experts, but they do need to understand the basics so that they can alert prospects to the advantage of capital equipment acquisition now," said Marsh. "I'm thrilled to share these insights that I know will help sales teams close some deals that have been stagnant along with new ones too."

The webinar introduces sales people to how the change in tax rules reduces the effective cost of capital equipment, and further how a capitalized lease will help companies realize the full tax benefit in year one with only a portion of the total lease expense.

Sales people, sales managers and VPs of Sales should watch the webinar to develop an understanding of the opportunity and to develop questions designed to help prospects have the right conversations with their tax and accounting advisors.

These insights compliment other services which Marsh offers through his firm Consilium Global Business Advisors to assist capital equipment manufacturers and B2B industrial firms with revenue growth.

