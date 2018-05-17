Artisan Talent Nominated For Best Employment Website In the 22nd Annual Webby Awards

Artisan Talent Recieve Webby Award Nomination

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The NY Times, the Webby Awards are presented by IADAS, the leading awards organization honoring excellence online

Nominees like Artisan are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet” — Claire Graves

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a rigorous process to win a coveted Webby Award. IADAS, which nominates and selects the Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Jimmy Kimmel, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani, Gimlet Media CEO Alex Blumberg, Instagram’s Eva Chen, social entrepreneur Van Jones, Internet inventor Vint Cerf, Playmatics CEO Margaret Wallace, and Reddit’s Alexis Ohanian.

Artisan Talent, an award-winning digital, creative, and marketing staffing agency, has continued to innovate in the web design category by focusing on solid, creative design to rise above the competition in the staffing industry. "Nominees like Artisan are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of the Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the over 13,000 entries we received this year."

"We're excited and honored to be recognized by the Webby Awards and appreciate everyone taking the time to vote for 'the little guy,'" said Artisan CEO and founder Bejan Douraghy. "Not only is it an honor to be nominated, but it's a big deal to be up against some big names like Netflix and Under Armour."

About Artisan Talent:

Artisan is a digital, creative, and marketing staffing agency where top job seekers find freelance and full-time opportunities with great companies. Artisan has a boutique approach advocating for the best talent while nurturing relationships with the best clients — from small agencies to major corporations. Their goal is to create and sustain long-lasting relationships with those they represent and those they serve.

About the Webby Awards:

Established in 1996, the Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites, Film & Video, Advertising, Media & PR, Mobile Sites & Apps, Social, Podcasts & Digital Audio, and Games. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and partners of the Webby Awards include YouTube, HBO, WP Engine, EY, YouGov, The Hollywood Reporter, WNYC Studios, Digiday, Glixel, Product Hunt, and Social Media Week.