AppFutura publishes a report about Blockchain development and its future

Blockchain Development

AppFutura, a platform for mobile app developers, has just unveiled a new report about Blockchain, its usage and advantages, and its future.

We’ve asked some of our top mobile app development companies to contribute with Blockchain info, sharing their thoughts on this technology, its uses and advantages, and the future we can expect.” — AppFutura

BARCELONA, SPAIN, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppFutura, a platform for mobile app developers, has just unveiled a new report about Blockchain, its usage and advantages, and the future that this technology has in the mobility world, especially when it comes to in-app purchases and good exchanges.

Following the contribution of some of the top mobile app development companies worldwide, the AppFutura team has gathered the thoughts and opinions from those developers and crafted an educational and insightful report on the Blockchain technology which you can read here: Top mobile app development companies report: Blockchain.

The companies that have taken part in the Blockchain development report are the following:

AppInventiv

Konstant Infosolutions

Umbrella

Synergo Group

HyperSense Software

10Clouds

180 Creative

DevTechnosys

Promatics

OmSoftware

QuestGLT

TechTIQ Solutions

App developers are welcome to join the AppFutura community and become listed in the directory of mobile app developers.




