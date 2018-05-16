Atlanta Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2018 Spring Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Atlanta show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 5, 2018 participants from companies located in the Atlanta area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at Lake Claire Park, located a short drive from downtown Atlanta.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Atlanta that participated in the 2018 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Companies by Division
Small Division
1) Vanderlande
2) KNAPP Inc
3) Bryson Constructors Inc
Micro Division
1) Videa
2) TJFACT, LLC
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) Videa - #2391
2) Vanderlande - #2379
3) Bryson Constructors Inc - #2374
4) KNAPP Inc - #2383
5) Bryson Constructors Inc - #2375
6) Videa - #2392
7) Vanderlande - #2381
8) KNAPP Inc - #2385
9) Vanderlande - #2378 (Tie)
9) TJFACT, LLC - #2389 (Tie)
11) TJFACT, LLC - #2390
12) Vanderlande - #2380
13) KNAPP Inc - #2384
14) KNAPP Inc - #2386
15) Bryson Constructors Inc - #2398
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) #2374 - Bryson Constructors Inc
2) #2379 - Vanderlande (Tie)
2) #2391 - Videa (Tie)
4) #2384 - KNAPP Inc
Course 1 – Level 1
1) #2389 - TJFACT, LLC
2) #2380 - Vanderlande (Tie)
2) #2381 - Vanderlande (Tie)
2) #2390 - TJFACT, LLC (Tie)
Course 2 – Level 2
1) #2391 - Videa
2) #2392 - Videa
3) #2379 - Vanderlande
4) #2386 - KNAPP Inc
Course 2 – Level 1
1) #2383 - KNAPP Inc
Course 3 – Level 2
1) #2375 - Bryson Constructors Inc (Tie)
1) #2381 - Vanderlande (Tie)
3) #2384 - KNAPP Inc (Tie)
3) #2385 - KNAPP Inc (Tie)
Course 3 – Level 1
1) #2391 - Videa
2) #2383 - KNAPP Inc
3) #2389 - TJFACT, LLC (Tie)
3) #2392 - Videa (Tie)
