Asheville Celebrates Corporate Wellness at 2018 Spring Fit Company Challenge
Teams from companies in Asheville show the impact of their wellness programs by training for and conquering a 3-course fitness challenge hosted by Fit Company.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 16, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 3, 2018 participants from companies located in the Asheville area took part in the Fit Company Challenge, a corporate wellness event hosted by the Fit Company Institute. The challenge provided area companies an opportunity to come together as a team and spend a morning exercising, pushing their physical and mental limits and showing the importance of living a healthy lifestyle. Companies split their team into squads of 3 to 4 people who worked together to complete a variety of fitness stations to challenge their fitness level and earn points for their company. Teams chose what level to go through each course which allowed participants of all fitness levels to push their physical fitness without going too far out of their comfort zone.
On event date, volunteers assisted the contenders through the courses from Hard Exercise Works (www.hardexerciseworks.com). Participants challenged their strength, conditioning, power, agility, and ended with a test of endurance to show their companies and colleagues that they practice what they preach.
The challenge was held at the UNC Asheville campus, located a short drive from downtown Asheville.
The following is a list of the top finishers in Asheville that participated in the 2018 Fit Company Challenge:
Top Companies by Division
Medium Division
1) Consolidated Metco Inc
2) Champion Credit Union
Small Division
1) Phenix Research Products
2) Johnson Price Sprinkle
3) Living Stone Construction Inc.
Micro Division
1) ID.ology Interior Design
Top Teams Overall (Based on Total Points)
1) Champion Credit Union - #2347
2) Phenix Research Products - #2353
3) Champion Credit Union - #2346
4) Champion Credit Union - #2350
5) Consolidated Metco Inc - #2370
6) Consolidated Metco Inc - #2371
7) Phenix Research Products - #2354
8) Consolidated Metco Inc - #2369
9) Living Stone Construction Inc. - #2359
10) Living Stone Construction Inc. - #2358 (Tie)
10) Johnson Price Sprinkle - #2362 (Tie)
12) Johnson Price Sprinkle - #2360
13) Consolidated Metco Inc - #2368
14) Phenix Research Products - #2355 (Tie)
14) Consolidated Metco Inc - #2366 (Tie)
Top Teams By Course
Course 1 – Level 2
1) #2347 - Champion Credit Union
2) #2370 - Consolidated Metco Inc
3) #2350 - Champion Credit Union
4) #2346 - Champion Credit Union
Course 1 – Level 1
1) #2362 - Johnson Price Sprinkle
2) #2358 - Living Stone Construction Inc.
3) #2368 - Consolidated Metco Inc
4) #2355 - Phenix Research Products (Tie)
4) #2359 - Living Stone Construction Inc. (Tie)
4) #2372 - ID.ology Interior Design (Tie)
Course 2 – Level 2
1) #2353 - Phenix Research Products
2) #2346 - Champion Credit Union
3) #2347 - Champion Credit Union
4) #2354 - Phenix Research Products
Course 2 – Level 1
1) #2350 - Champion Credit Union (Tie)
1) #2359 - Living Stone Construction Inc. (Tie)
3) #2358 - Living Stone Construction Inc.
4) #2362 - Johnson Price Sprinkle
Course 3 – Level 2
1) #2353 - Phenix Research Products
2) #2347 - Champion Credit Union
3) #2369 - Consolidated Metco Inc
4) #2350 - Champion Credit Union
Course 3 – Level 1
1) #2371 - Consolidated Metco Inc
2) #2370 - Consolidated Metco Inc
3) #2355 - Phenix Research Products
4) #2359 - Living Stone Construction Inc. (Tie)
4) #2368 - Consolidated Metco Inc (Tie)
Matt Barker
Fit Company Institute
888-994-9964
email us here