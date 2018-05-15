Luis Alberto Peluso discusses bringing Latin American Poker Tour to Buenos Aires
Luis Alberto Peluso has presided over numerous high profile events in the entertainment space.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One such event, the Latin American Poker Tour, saw Peluso arrange the Buenos Aires resort of Mar del Plata's first officially organized poker tournament.
The Argentine city of Mar del Plata is part of Buenos Aires Province and its second-biggest metropolitan area. A major fishing port, Mar del Plata is also Argentina's most prominent seaside beach resort and the country's seventh largest city.
Of the Latin American Poker Tour coming to the resort, Luis Peluso said at the time, "I've been delighted with the development of the Latin American Poker Tour event as it has arrived in Argentina, held here in Mar del Plata, and hope that the event can be repeated."
Sponsored by online poker platform PokerStars, Peluso prepared the event's team for the tour by sending the host venue's croupiers to Las Vegas. He explains, "Our croupiers prepared for months to be able to perform in the way which they did. A significant part of that preparation was carried out in the American city of Las Vegas."
The Las Vegas economy is driven primarily by tourism, gaming, and conventions. These, in turn, feed the city's retail and restaurant industries.
At the time, this was a key aspiration of the Buenos Aires resort of Mar del Plata, which sought to grow its economy through poker and the wider gaming and entertainment industries. "Hundreds of millions of people around the world now enjoy poker," Peluso points out.
Peluso believes that much of the success of poker is owed to the fact that it's not merely a game of chance, but instead a game of skill and ability. "It's a mathematical game, like a variation of chess," he suggests.
He goes on to emphasize, however, that Mar del Plata has never aspired to be purely about gambling. Luis Peluso points out that the resort's casinos and other entertainment destinations have always, first and foremost, been intended as places where visitors could feel comfortable and relaxed.
German Dominik Nitsche ultimately won the Mar del Plata leg of the Latin American Poker Tour event, taking home the tournament's $381,030 top prize. At the time, Peluso proudly vowed to further organize a series of ongoing poker tournaments, not just in Mar del Plata, but in casinos across Buenos Aires.
Prior to the arrival of the Latin American Poker Tour, the resort of Mar del Plata had previously hosted half a dozen matches in the 1978 FIFA World Cup, with its Estadio José María Minella stadium built for the event. More recently, it hosted the 1995 Pan American Games, 2001 Rugby World Cup Sevens, and the 2nd Parapan American Games in 2003.
Since then, Mar del Plata has gone on to host the 2011 FIBA Americas Championship, acted as the 2012 Dakar Rally's starting point, and held the 20th World Transplant Games in 2015.
Eric Ash
Web Presence, LLC
941-266-8620
email us here