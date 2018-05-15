Asian.GOP MA Chapter Leading a Coalition of Asian Organizations to Host AAPI Candidates National Tour, Boston Stop
Meet the Asian Press Promoting Public Services and Voter Registration In Celebration of Asian-Pacific American Heritage MonthBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston, May 15, 2018: Observing Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month
and honoring AAPI candidates, the National Committee of Asian American Republicans
(Asian.GOP) announces that they will work with a coalition of Asian community organizations
in Boston hosting a Meet the Asian Press event on May 19, 2018 as the first stop of its AAPI
Candidates National Tour. Ethnic media outlets from diverse Asian groups will attend the event
as well mainstream media.
The event will be held at Joyful Adult Health Care Center, 112 Cummings Park Dr., Woburn,
MA 01801 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on May 19, 2018. For more information, please visit:
http://ma.asian.gop/national_tour_boston .
Special Guests will include Mayor Allan Fung of City of Cranston, Rhode Island, a candidate of
Rhode Island 2018 Governor race; Assistance Secretary Nam Pham, of Business Development &
International Trade, Commonwealth of Massachusetts; Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran;
Massachusetts State Representative Donald Wong; Massachusetts State Representative Keiko
Orrall, a Republican nominee of MA State Treasurer 2018; and Mr. John Kingston, a candidate
of 2018 MA US Senate race.
“This month we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is a great
opportunity to promote public services and voter registration in fast growing Asian communities
who are about 6% of Massachusetts population. We look forward to working with ethnic media,
as well as mainstream media, and community champions to increase civic engagement at all
levels of government.” said President of Asian.GOP MA Chapter and State Representative Keiko
Orrall.
Mr. Cliff Zhonggang Li, the Executive Director of Asian.GOP also shared his vision “We have
seen dramatic increase of political awareness and participation in Asian American communities
in last three years. The AAPI candidates and leaders, like Mayor Allan Fung and Rep Keiko
Orrall, are great role models inspiring a new generation of leaders and champions. The AAPI
Candidates National Tour, unprecedented in the recent history of our communities, will be
instrumental energizing our involvement in mainstream politics”
For media inquiry, please email: service@asian.gop
The National Committee of Asian American Republicans (Asian.GOP) is a nationwide organization of Asian
American Republicans headquartered in Washington, DC dedicated to raising the awareness in Asian American
communities about the importance of participating in the political process.
Cliff Zhonggang Li
National Committee of Asian American Republicans (Asian.GOP)
954-233-0672 x 254
