Asian.GOP MA Chapter Leading a Coalition of Asian Organizations to Host AAPI Candidates National Tour, Boston Stop

National Committee of Asian American Republicans Massachusetts Chapter (MA.Asian.GOP) AAPI Candidates National Tour, Boston Stop

Meet the Asian Press Promoting Public Services and Voter Registration In Celebration of Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, May 15, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston, May 15, 2018: Observing Asian American-Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Monthand honoring AAPI candidates, the National Committee of Asian American Republicans(Asian.GOP) announces that they will work with a coalition of Asian community organizationsin Boston hosting a Meet the Asian Press event on May 19, 2018 as the first stop of its AAPICandidates National Tour. Ethnic media outlets from diverse Asian groups will attend the eventas well mainstream media.The event will be held at Joyful Adult Health Care Center, 112 Cummings Park Dr., Woburn,MA 01801 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on May 19, 2018. For more information, please visit:Special Guests will include Mayor Allan Fung of City of Cranston, Rhode Island, a candidate ofRhode Island 2018 Governor race; Assistance Secretary Nam Pham, of Business Development &International Trade, Commonwealth of Massachusetts; Massachusetts State Senator Dean Tran Massachusetts State Representative Donald Wong; Massachusetts State Representative KeikoOrrall, a Republican nominee of MA State Treasurer 2018; and Mr. John Kingston, a candidateof 2018 MA US Senate race.“This month we celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It is a greatopportunity to promote public services and voter registration in fast growing Asian communitieswho are about 6% of Massachusetts population. We look forward to working with ethnic media,as well as mainstream media, and community champions to increase civic engagement at alllevels of government.” said President of Asian.GOP MA Chapter and State Representative KeikoOrrall.Mr. Cliff Zhonggang Li, the Executive Director of Asian.GOP also shared his vision “We haveseen dramatic increase of political awareness and participation in Asian American communitiesin last three years. The AAPI candidates and leaders, like Mayor Allan Fung and Rep KeikoOrrall, are great role models inspiring a new generation of leaders and champions. The AAPICandidates National Tour, unprecedented in the recent history of our communities, will beinstrumental energizing our involvement in mainstream politics”For media inquiry, please email: service@asian.gop*****The National Committee of Asian American Republicans (Asian.GOP) is a nationwide organization of AsianAmerican Republicans headquartered in Washington, DC dedicated to raising the awareness in Asian Americancommunities about the importance of participating in the political process.