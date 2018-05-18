Education Innovation Summit 2018: 10 Topics to look out for
Technology has the potential to transform education by extending the learning space beyond the four walls of a classroomJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 18, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 31st of May at the Hilton hotel, Sandton Johannesburg, the 3rd edition of the Education Innovation Summit will be taking place.
Under the theme “Transforming Education with Technology”, this year's conference will be interactive with round-table discussions and case studies from leading education experts, policy makers, service providers and EduTech entrepreneurs.
Click Here to visit the conference website.
Technology has the potential to transform education by extending the learning space beyond the four walls of a classroom. Although brick-and-mortar schools will continue to play a leading role in education over the coming decades, technology offers a variety of learning opportunities beyond the physical limits of school.
With the current accelerated growth in mobile devices, there is already an emergence of flexible, open learning environments that enable contextual, real-time, interactive and personalised learning. This year's Education Innovation Summit will explore all the possibilities and opportunities which technology creates in the educational environment.
10 topics to look out for:
1. How assistive technology is changing special education.
2. Fees must fall: Innovative education funding models using technology.
3. Overcoming barriers to tech adoption in education.
4. Change management: Administrators and educational technologies - narrowing the divide.
5. Fostering creativity by introducing design thinking to the educational process.
6. Practical challenges of digital learning: getting the balance right for future-thinking.
7. Transforming education: the power of ICT policies.
8. Navigating the road blocks to innovation in education.
9. Creating an e-learning strategy that works.
10. Re-imagining the Role of Technology in Higher Education.
Confirmed speakers for this summit include:
• Raoul Blignaut: Senior IT Compliance Manager, Citi Bank
• Karen Heart: Inclusion Specialist, Think Ahead Education Solutions
• Elizabeth Nadler-Nir: Executive Director & Inventor, Virtual Reading Gym
• Nolan John: Managing Executive: Lending, Fundi
• Daniel Hampton: Association Director, Allan Gray Orbis Foundation
• Lucretia Khumalo: Managing Executive: Fund Administration & New Business, Fundi
• Amasi Mwela: CEO, Fundi
• Dr Jacques Mostert: Principal & Vice Chancellor, Institute of Applied Leadership in Education
• Sean Laval: Innovations & Customer Solutions Executive, SqwidNet
• Professor Edward Kieswetter: President, Da Vinci Institute
• Ariellah Rosenberg: CEO, ORT South Africa
• Barbara Mallinson: Founder & CEO, Obami
• Wesley Lynch: CEO, Snapplify
• Professor Tahir Pillay: Professor of Chemical Pathology, University of Pretoria
• Professor Gezani Baloyi: Professor of Adult Basic Education, UNISA
• Dr Peace Mabeta: Senior Lecturer, Department of Physiology at University of Pretoria
• Atli Phatudi: Portfolio Manager, National Education Collaboration Trust (NECT) EdHub
For more information on this conference visit: http://www.educationinnovationsummit.co.za
Philani Moyo
IT News Africa
+27110260982
email us here